Retro McDonald's play jail tops enormous Walworth statue

Stewart was charged with moving materials, like steel bars, former water tanks and defunct crane parts, into position while Pope took the lead in welding all of the components together.

“It was almost two years in the making, we did it mostly on Sundays,” Stewart said.

Pope said Stewart is a long-time family friend and he was happy to assist him with the statue. While Pope said he works on heavy machinery every day, the project was a unique task for the life-long welder.

“I don’t know anyone else who’s ever wanted something like that,” Pope said.

Construction of the mammoth, 33,000 pound sculpture did not always come easily, according to Stewart.

He said the first time they tried to stand it up, its right arm was too heavy and began to kink the water tank torso. To correct the issue an I-beam was installed in the middle of the water tank to provide more support.

Stewart said he is thankful for Pope’s help with the project and that he was pleased to have someone with such skill work with him. Stewart said he remembers Pope welding and cutting at just six-years-old when Stewart was doing business with Pope’s father.

“He’s the best as far as welded fabrication,” he said.