Rittenhouse reaction: Rep. Steil says events in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken to reestablish public safety

Following the jury finding 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on any charges related to the death of two people and injuring of a third on August 25, 2020, Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, released a statement encouraging calm in the community and criticizing authorities for how they responded to the August Kenosha riots.

Steil's full released statement said, “Today’s jury decision comes at the close of a thorough legal process, and after the jury had the opportunity to review all the facts of the case.

As I stated last year, I encourage our community to be calm and express their views lawfully and peacefully. We have seen the horrors of destruction in Kenosha, and it is my top priority to promote public safety by working with our local officials, law enforcement officers, and our entire community. As we move forward, we must support each other, and stand against any violence or destruction.

This trial made clear that when authorities fail to utilize appropriate resources to protect public safety, violence and destruction often follows. The destruction in Kenosha did not need to occur. The events covered in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken last summer to reestablish public safety.”

In a separate comment, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, released the following statement after the jury's verdict.

“I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” Johnson said. “I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild.”