Rittenhouse reaction: Rep. Steil says events in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken to reestablish public safety

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.
Following the jury finding 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on any charges related to the death of two people and injuring of a third on August 25, 2020, Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, released a statement encouraging calm in the community and criticizing authorities for how they responded to the August Kenosha riots.
“This trial made clear that when authorities fail to utilize appropriate resources to protect public safety, violence and destruction often follows.”
Steil's full released statement said, “Today’s jury decision comes at the close of a thorough legal process, and after the jury had the opportunity to review all the facts of the case.
As I stated last year, I encourage our community to be calm and express their views lawfully and peacefully. We have seen the horrors of destruction in Kenosha, and it is my top priority to promote public safety by working with our local officials, law enforcement officers, and our entire community. As we move forward, we must support each other, and stand against any violence or destruction.
This trial made clear that when authorities fail to utilize appropriate resources to protect public safety, violence and destruction often follows. The destruction in Kenosha did not need to occur. The events covered in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken last summer to reestablish public safety.”
In a separate comment, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, released the following statement after the jury's verdict.
“I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” Johnson said. “I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild.”
Photos: Defense rests on Day 9 of Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge Bruce Schroeder, center, watches a video that has been enlarged with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus, right, and Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder, center, watches a video that has been enlarged with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder talks with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus about pixel interpolation during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder looks through a magnifying glass at an enlarged photograph during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Images that have been enlarged through interpolation are displayed on a screen during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. An argument has ensued about the potential for inaccuracies in images that have been enlarged through different methods. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
James Arnold, center, talks about interpolation and enlarging images as Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, cross-examines him during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, and his attorneys Natalie Wisco, left, and Corey Chirafisi look closely at a computer screen during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, sits with his attorneys during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Cory Chirafisi, left, talks with Mark Richards, both attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Corey Chirafisi, center, makes a chopping motion to Mark Richard's back as they talk during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Corey Chirafisi listen during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks at a computer screen with his attorneys Natalie Wisco, center, and Corey Chirafisi during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha Police Officer Brittni Brey identifies shell casings found at the scene where Gaige Grosskreutz was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020, while testifying in Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha Police Officer Brittni Grey looks down at the gun Gaige Grosskreutz had on Aug. 25, 2020, as she testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, carries evidence including the gun Gaige Grosskreutz had on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as he questions Kenosha Police Officer Brittni Brey during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Frank Hernandez testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial about the video he took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, left, and Kenosha Police Department Detective Ben Antaramian go through evidence found at the scene where Kyle Rittenhouse shot Gaige Grosskreutz on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, walks back into the courtroom after a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, a use-of-force expert, left, works on relabeling video with help from Mark Richards, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, during a break at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse walks through the gallery of the courtroom and back to his table after a break in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, center, and Assistant District Attorney, to Richard's right, argue about the scope of video to be shown by an expert witness during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses an objection made by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger regarding the scope of testimony from the defense's expert use-of-force witness John Black during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, is sworn in as a witness during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
