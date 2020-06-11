Riviera Beach loses another manager to coronavirus issues

Six people work as attendants at Riviera Beach, and two new hires are scheduled to join the staff within the next two weeks. Lifeguards work for the Water Safety Patrol, a separate organization from the city.

After closing the beach to the public to control the spread of the coronavirus, a divided Lake Geneva City Council voted May 19 to reopen the beach. Some aldermen opposed the move out of concerns that it would risk spreading the contagious virus.

Steffen, who had been the beach manager for 40 years, resigned his position in protest. And assistant beach supervisor Joe Clifford has refused to report for work until July, also because of the coronavirus.

Yeager Borchert, 19, of Twin Lakes, was named interim beach supervisor, but he resigned as a city employee on May 31.

City records show that Steffen was paid $14.30 an hour, while Clifford was earning $13.59 an hour.

Borchert said he was asked to take the beach supervisor job for $11.36 an hour.

He said he resigned because he was unable to secure a pay raise for himself and for some other returning employees.