Riviera building hosting several weddings and other events in 2022

Now that renovations have been completed and concerns related to the coronavirus are starting to decrease, the Riviera building is, once again, filling with activities and events.

Stephanie Copsey, event coordinator for the Riviera, announced during the Feb. 14 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting that 61 events have been scheduled at the Riviera, so far, this year including 54 weddings, one social event, one corporate event and two nonprofit events.

About 60 total events were scheduled at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, in 2021. The Riviera hosted 10 events in 2020, 41 events in 2019 and 60 events in 2018. The number of events decreased in 2020 because of the coronavirus and renovation work that was being completed to the building.

The Riviera generated about $162,926 in revenue in 2021; $29,095 in in 2020; $99,792 in 2019; and $146,139 in 2018.

Copsey said, within the last 30 days, three weddings have been booked with one additional wedding and a tentative social event likely to be confirmed at the Riviera for 2022.

“I sent a couple of contracts out the last couple of weeks for 2022 that I do expect to come back,” Copsey said. “So it’s surprising, because it’s pretty last minute. You had people waiting to see what was going on with the pandemic, but they don’t want to wait until 2023.”

Copsey said 13 weddings already have been confirmed for the Riviera in 2023. She said about a year ago eight weddings had been scheduled for 2022, so she is pleased with the number of weddings that have already been scheduled for next year.

“So 13 is quite a bit above eight,” Copsey said. “It is quite exciting.”

Copsey said she expects more events to be scheduled at the Riviera as the year continues.

“I’ve kept our security team and our public works team in the loop that we’re going to be around the clock, especially Friday through Sunday on a lot of the weekends,” Copsey said. “We’re going to have three to four events in a row, and we need to be prepared for that.”

Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said she is pleased with the work that Copsey has done with promoting the Riviera and attracting events to the venue. Copsey works as an independent contractor for the Tourism Commission.

“Keep it up,” Trilla told Cospey. “You’re doing a great job.”

Copsey said she also is working to encourage more people who rent the Riviera for events to stay at a Lake Geneva hotel.

“I’m just trying to figure out the best possible route to take that,” Copsey said. “I want to make sure I’m understanding how many of our customers are choosing Lake Geneva hotels and if they’re not maybe reaching out and finding out why they’ve gone outside or develop some sort of incentive for our customers to book with a City of Lake Geneva hotel.”

Interior renovations were completed at the Riviera in 2021 including installing a new elevator, larger restrooms near the north entrance of the lower level of the building and family restroom near the south entrance of the lower level of the building, as well as renovating lower-level vendor spaces.

Upper-level renovations that were completed last year included installing a new ballroom ceiling, upgrading the lighting system, installing new dance floor tiles and renovating restroom spaces.

Exterior renovations including installing a new roof and tuckpointing work were completed to the building in 2020.

The Riviera building, which was constructed in 1932, includes an upper-level ballroom which is used for weddings, corporate outings and community events and lower-level shops where people can purchase jewelry, T-shirts, sandwiches and snack items.

