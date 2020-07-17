Riviera fountain statue being repaired after vandalism

An angel statue that usually greets visitors outside the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva is out of action this summer.

Officials believe a visitor who was engaged in unintentional vandalism knocked the angel from its perch atop the Riviera fountain, and caused damage to the statue.

City public works director Tom Earle said the statue was knocked over, and the wings were bent forward and were torn near the back.

The statue is being repaired at VanGuard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee.

Earle said the cost of repairs will be about $2,500, including the cost of transporting and re-installing the statue on the fountain.

Earle said there also was some damage done to the base of the fountain.

“When she fell, she hit the concrete ring around the main pool and damaged one of the concrete pieces,” he said.

Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said authorities have identified a 21-year-old man from Spring Grove, Illinois, as the person allegedly responsible for the vandalism.

Gritzner said police are waiting for repair costs before deciding on issuing a citation or seeking charges.