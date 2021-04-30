Riviera May 1 wedding is going ahead; Finishing touches happening in May

Committee member David Desimone said he agrees that there are several firework displays set to occur throughout the area during the summer and is not certain whether fireworks are needed for "Lake Geneva Day."

"There's tons of fireworks over the summer," Desimone said. "Even if someone wanted to sponsor $25,000, maybe we can find a better use for that money."

Klein said whether there are fireworks or not "Lake Geneva Day" should be an enjoyable event for the community.

"I think it will be a nice day for everybody," Klein said.

"String of Pearls" Gala

To continue the celebration of the Riviera renovation project, city officials plan to host the "String of Pearls" Gala Aug. 28 at the Riviera.

The event, which is still in the planning stages, is set to include cocktail hour, commemorative speeches, dinner, auction and performances from the Glenn Miller Swing Band.

"We'll encourage ladies to wear their string of pearls," Klein said. "'Sting of Pearls' was one of the Glenn Miller Band's famous works, so I reached out to them, and they said we can use it."