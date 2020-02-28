Riviera renovation off to a good start, but with some minor issues

When construction crews start working on an historic building that hasn’t been renovated for decades, they are bound to unearth some unexpected problems.
The Riviera is no different, but the contractor is confidant that the project will remain on schedule despite the discovery of deteriorating concrete and broken bricks.
The Riviera renovation project began in early February. The start of the project is focusing on deferred maintenance to the building’s exterior, which includes replacing the roof, repairing bricks and installing new windows in the upper level of the building.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for contractor MSI General Corp., said, since the beginning of February, some of the old roof tiles have been removed and some of the new tiles have been installed.
Wolfe said crews also have begun tuckpointing and masonry work. He said, so far, the project is on schedule.
“Everything has gone as anticipated,” Wolfe said.
Representatives from MSI General presented an update on the project to city aldermen on Feb. 19 during the piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting.
Wolfe said, even though he is pleased with the start of the project, there have been a few issues. He said, while inspecting the building, crews noticed that some of the building’s bricks were damaged, which required MSI to order about 70 new bricks.
Wolfe said his company was able to find matching bricks.
“Visually, you won’t be able to tell the difference between the new bricks with the reclaimed bricks,” he said.
Wolfe said some of the bricks from the rear of the building that were not damaged will be re-installed in the front of the building, while the some of the newer bricks will be installed in the back of the Riviera.
“It helps with the cosmetics,” Wolfe said. “You properly reclaim as much as you can.”
Dave Luterbach, MSI General representative, said some of the concrete on the underside of the second-floor balcony was deteriorating and needed to be replaced.
“That work has been completed as far as the removal of the unstable concrete,” he said.
Luterbach said he is hoping that is the last of the unforeseen work.
“We, pretty much, got through our most uncertain part — being the brick removal and the tuckpointing,” Luterbach said. “I think we’re over that hurdle.”
Fred Wincapaw, project superintendent for MSI General, said, during the upcoming weeks, crews will power wash the exterior brick walls in the lower level of the building to help remove dust that has accumulated over the years.
“It just needs to be rinsed down,” Wincapaw said. “It brings out some of the true colors of the bricks.”
Wolfe said weather has not been too much of an issue, but crews had to stop work Feb. 14 because of cold temperatures.
“There were some people onsite, but we pulled them off for safety reasons,” Wolfe said. “I was on the second-floor scaffold, and it was bitter cold.”
Alderman Doug Skates said he recently visited the work site and is pleased with what has been completed.
“For me being on the city council and as a taxpayer, I was impressed with the work,” Skates said. “They’re all working off of each other and talking a lot.”
Wolfe said the new upper-floor window are set to be installed in April. He said the goal is to have all the work completed by late April, so they building can be re-open to the public for the summer tourism season.
“We plan to open in May,” Wolfe said. “Of course, there’s always an element of surprise that could come up.”
City officials have proposed to realign the first-floor windows to give people a better view of the businesses and vendors operating inside the building.
However, representatives from the Wisconsin Historical Society have not supported that idea, because they feel it could alter the historic look of the building and cause the building to be removed from the National Register of Historic Places.
Wolfe said he has not heard anything further from the historical society regarding the first-floor windows.