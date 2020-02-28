Riviera renovation off to a good start, but with some minor issues

“It just needs to be rinsed down,” Wincapaw said. “It brings out some of the true colors of the bricks.”

Wolfe said weather has not been too much of an issue, but crews had to stop work Feb. 14 because of cold temperatures.

“There were some people onsite, but we pulled them off for safety reasons,” Wolfe said. “I was on the second-floor scaffold, and it was bitter cold.”

Alderman Doug Skates said he recently visited the work site and is pleased with what has been completed.

“For me being on the city council and as a taxpayer, I was impressed with the work,” Skates said. “They’re all working off of each other and talking a lot.”

Wolfe said the new upper-floor window are set to be installed in April. He said the goal is to have all the work completed by late April, so they building can be re-open to the public for the summer tourism season.

“We plan to open in May,” Wolfe said. “Of course, there’s always an element of surprise that could come up.”

City officials have proposed to realign the first-floor windows to give people a better view of the businesses and vendors operating inside the building.