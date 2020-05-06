Riviera renovation work nearly complete

Wolfe said the ballroom ceiling was repaired, because some of the tiles were damaged and water would spill onto the Riviera Ballroom during heavy rainstorms. The ballroom hosts weddings, conferences and other community events.

“It will be weather-tight,” Wolfe said of the ballroom ceiling. “Nobody will be squeegeeing rain water off of the floor during a bridal dance.”

Wolfe said the rest of the project will include site clean-up work, which should be completed by the end of the week.

“We’re on our decommission phase,” Wolfe said. “The scaffolding is quite extensive and needs to be disassembled and trucked offsite. Once that’s out of here, we can do one final inspection to address any miscellaneous items we find and turn it back over to the city.”

Wolfe said he is pleased that the work has been completed on time, despite the wintry weather and coronavirus threat. He said about 10 crew members were onsite at one time and hand sanitizing stations were installed after the governor’s “safer-at-home” order was issued.

“We followed protocols the company laid out,” Wolfe said. “We have an exceptional safety record. It’s not by accident.”