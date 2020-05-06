Riviera renovation work nearly complete

Renovation work to a historic Lake Geneva building is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
The first phase of the Riviera renovation project, which includes exterior work to the building, is wrapping up and should be completed by the early-May deadline.
The project, which included roof replacement, tuckpointing and installing new windows in the upper level of the building, began in February.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for contractor MSI General Corp., said the main portion of the project — the roof replacement — was completed about two weeks ago.
Wolfe said the new clay-tile roof — which replaces a concrete-tile roof — should last at least a hundred years. The building’s original roof — which was constructed in the 1930’s — also was a clay-tile roof.
“The building was never designed for concrete tiles,” Wolfe said. “The clay tiles are substantially lighter than concrete and will help with the structure’s overall longevity.”
Wolfe said other work that has been completed during the past few weeks includes replacing the second-floor windows, repairing the columns on the second floor and brick tuckpointing.
“It’s very challenging to see where the major tuckpointing was done,” Wolfe said. “The crews did a very good job.”
Wolfe said the ballroom ceiling was repaired, because some of the tiles were damaged and water would spill onto the Riviera Ballroom during heavy rainstorms. The ballroom hosts weddings, conferences and other community events.
“It will be weather-tight,” Wolfe said of the ballroom ceiling. “Nobody will be squeegeeing rain water off of the floor during a bridal dance.”
Wolfe said the rest of the project will include site clean-up work, which should be completed by the end of the week.
“We’re on our decommission phase,” Wolfe said. “The scaffolding is quite extensive and needs to be disassembled and trucked offsite. Once that’s out of here, we can do one final inspection to address any miscellaneous items we find and turn it back over to the city.”
Wolfe said he is pleased that the work has been completed on time, despite the wintry weather and coronavirus threat. He said about 10 crew members were onsite at one time and hand sanitizing stations were installed after the governor’s “safer-at-home” order was issued.
“We followed protocols the company laid out,” Wolfe said. “We have an exceptional safety record. It’s not by accident.”
City Administrator Dave Nord said, during a recent visit to the Riviera, that he is pleased with the work that MSI General has done with the project.
“Everything is looking good,” Nord said. “It looks very nice.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he has not visited the Riviera recently, but after listening to reports regarding the project he is pleased with the work that has been completed.
“I’m sure we picked the right company,” Howell said. “From what I’ve heard, they’ve basically done everything we asked for.”
City aldermen approved $2.15 million in contracts last October for the exterior renovations. The aldermen approved using $500,000 from the lakefront fund and and borrowing about $1.5 million from a line of credit the city has with PNC Bank to help pay for the projects.
Wolfe said he believes the final costs of the project will be less than $2 million, but he said he does not have exact estimates at this time.
“I’m very confident that we will be substantially under budget,” Wolfe said, “returning a substantial savings to the city.”
The Riviera renovation project is expected to be completed in phases during the next few years.
The next phase of the project — which is scheduled to begin in 2021 — is set to include interior renovation work to the building’s lower level.
