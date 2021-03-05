Riviera renovations about 60% complete, Cheese Box setting up vendor space on first floor

What may be torn up floors, walls and ceilings now, soon will be a place where couples can host their weddings and tourists can purchase a sandwich, ice cream or T-shirt after a boat ride on Geneva Lake.
Interior renovations currently are being made to the first and second floors of the historic Riviera building in downtown Lake Geneva.
The project which began in late November is about 60% completed and should be done by early May.
Some of the work that has been completed already includes leveling out the first floor and installing new water and sewer lines.
City Administrator Dave Nord said some of the former sewer lines had been in place since the 1930s.
“They just decided to take all the water and sewer lines and replace it,” Nord said. “The whole idea is to go from the ground up and make sure we don’t have to come back in 10 years and fix something.”
The shaft for the new elevator is in the process of being installed. Nord said interior doors will be installed near the elevator to provide access to the second-floor ballroom and the building’s restrooms after the first-floor vendor areas are closed for business.
“The weddings, right now, have to use the elevator outside,” Nord said. “Basically, they’re going to gate it so the after-hour weddings will be able to come in and use the elevator inside.”
Stu LaRose, project manager for MSI General Corp. the construction managers for the project, said crews have removed some of the wall tiles in the building to be cleaned and restored. He said the wall tiles will have a different color scheme throughout the building.
“There’s lime green, yellow, brown and light blue in some areas,” LaRose said. “So we’re going to be replacing some tiles upstairs and down.”
The second-floor ceiling and ballroom floor tiles have been removed, so a new ceiling and ballroom floor can be installed.
LaRose said updated mechanical and electrical systems have been installed on the second floor, and crews will be installing the new ceiling and fire-suppression sprinkler system within the next few weeks.
He said after the ceiling is completed, then they will begin installing the new tiles for the ballroom floor.
“The second floor is looking good. There’s a lot of activity,” LaRose said. “You see the mess and think ‘60 percent done?,’ but a lot of the infrastructure is in place.”
The second floor will also include renovated restrooms and a new bar counter. A chandelier, which recently was donated to the city, will be installed to the ceiling.
“It’s going to look very similar to what it looked like before, but it’s going to be brand new everything,” Nord said. “They made some purchases to make the bar more up-to-date.”
Crews also are in the process of installing larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and a family restroom near the south entrance.
The first-floor vendor spaces also are being renovated. Some of the Riviera vendors that are set to return this year include Going Bananas, Nana’s Popcorn & Funnel Cakes, Sterling Works, KC’s Sweet 16 and Riviera Beach Shop.
The Cheese Box, which is located at 801 Wells St., also is set to have a vendor space at the Riviera this year, while still being operated out of its Wells Street storefront.
“What I believe they are doing is pre-made sandwiches, so people walking on the beach can come in and get something really quick,” Nord said. “It will be a very interesting spot for them.”
Nord said there also is a new 500-square-foot vendor space that currently does not have a tenant. There also will be renovated storage space for Gage Marine, which conducts boat tours out of the Riviera.
“This is where they will keep their glasses and silverware,” Nord said. “For things that they use on the boats, they’re going to continue to rent this space.”
Nord said each vendor space will have its own electrical and water service.
“Prior to this renovation, there were several stores that didn’t have water,” Nord said. “These companies are going to come and go over the years so we thought, ‘Let’s at least put in water service so we don’t have to tear up walls and demolish things at a future date.’”
The project also includes new exterior doors to both the first and second floor.
The second-floor renovations are expected to be completed by May, with a wedding scheduled for the ballroom May 1. The first-floor renovations are set to be completed by May 15.
“The first floor is pretty straight-forward,” LaRose said. “It’s just the tenant spaces and the restrooms. We’re trying to restore it back to its 1930s grandeur.”
LaRose said he is pleased with the work that has been completed to the Riviera building, so far, and expects that the project will be completed on time.
“We got a great group of subcontractors. They’re keeping the place clean. They’re staying on schedule right now,” LaRose said. “We’re really pleased with the bidders we got for this project.”
The renovation project is expected to cost about $4 million. The city council approved, last October, to borrow $9.42 million during the next three years with a portion of the money being used to help pay for the Riviera renovations.
City officials also have discussed potential fundraising options to help pay for the project.
The Riviera building was constructed in 1932. The last major renovation to the building was completed during the 1980s.