Riviera renovations about 60% complete, Cheese Box setting up vendor space on first floor

Crews also are in the process of installing larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and a family restroom near the south entrance.

The first-floor vendor spaces also are being renovated. Some of the Riviera vendors that are set to return this year include Going Bananas, Nana’s Popcorn & Funnel Cakes, Sterling Works, KC’s Sweet 16 and Riviera Beach Shop.

The Cheese Box, which is located at 801 Wells St., also is set to have a vendor space at the Riviera this year, while still being operated out of its Wells Street storefront.

“What I believe they are doing is pre-made sandwiches, so people walking on the beach can come in and get something really quick,” Nord said. “It will be a very interesting spot for them.”

Nord said there also is a new 500-square-foot vendor space that currently does not have a tenant. There also will be renovated storage space for Gage Marine, which conducts boat tours out of the Riviera.

“This is where they will keep their glasses and silverware,” Nord said. “For things that they use on the boats, they’re going to continue to rent this space.”

Nord said each vendor space will have its own electrical and water service.