Riviera rental rates to increase by 10% for non-residents in 2023

“I think we already asked the residents to pay for the building, and I don’t believe it’s right, in 2023, that we add an extra burden to the people who already paid for the renovations,” Fesenmaier said.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she agrees that the rates should not be increased for the residents since they are helping to fund the Riviera with their taxes.

Flower said maintaining the rates for residents also may encourage them to rent the building more often for events.

“We really didn’t do too much in terms of fundraising on the renovations, and we slammed it all on the taxpayers,” Flower said. “I think we owe it to them.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels residents would be willing to pay the rate increase since the cost to maintain the Riviera will increase during the next two years.

“I know they realize the cost for personnel to clean the building and security, all those costs are going to go up,” Klein said. “We’re talking about two years down the road. I don’t think this is a significant increase for our residents at all. I think they would be most understanding about this.”