Riviera rental rates to increase by 10% for non-residents in 2023

The cost for non-Lake Geneva residents to host a social event at the Riviera ballroom will increase by about 10% from 2022 to 2023.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a fee schedule for 2023 Riviera ballroom rental rates, Aug. 23, which includes a 10% increase for non-residents compared to 2022 rates.
The fee schedule was approved by a 7-1 vote with alderman Richard Hedlund voting “no.”
As part of the fee schedule, non-residential rates during the peak season, which is considered from May through Nov. 15, will increase from:
$4,700 in 2022 to $5,800 in 2023 for Friday events.
$5,500 in 2022 to $6,750 in 2023 for Saturday events.
$4,500 in 2022 to $5,500 in 2023 for Sunday events.
$1,750 in 2022 to $2,400 in 2023 for events held from Monday through Thursday.
Non-residential rates for the off-peak season, which is considered from Dec. 1 through April 30, will increase from:
$3,800 in 2022 to $4,750 in 2023 for Friday events.
$4,700 in 2022 to $5,800 in 2023 for Saturday events.
$3,000 in 2022 to $3,800 in 2023 for Sunday events.
$1,500 in 2022 to $2,100 in 2023 for events held Monday through Thursday.
Stephanie Copsey, event coordinator for the Riviera, said, during the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting on Aug. 17, the reason for the rate increase is to help pay additional staff to work the Riviera events and because of the increase in the number of events that are being scheduled at the Riviera.
Copsey said the Riviera ballroom is mostly booked from May through the end of October for 2022, and she already is receiving inquiries about events for 2023.
“We’re experiencing a big wedding boom,” Copsey said. “I’m going to be optimistic and say it’s not just post pandemic, but Lake Geneva is a huge destination for weddings. I don’t think that’s going to go anywhere.”
The rate increase does not include nonprofit events or corporate events.
City officials had proposed a 10% rate increase in 2023 for residents, as well, but the city council members approved a 0% rate increase for residents instead.
The 0% rate increase for residents was approved by a 5-3 vote with aldermen Hedlund, Joan Yunker and Tim Dunn voting “no.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she does not feel residents should pay for a rate increase since they recently helped pay for the Riviera renovation project through their property taxes.
“I think we already asked the residents to pay for the building, and I don’t believe it’s right, in 2023, that we add an extra burden to the people who already paid for the renovations,” Fesenmaier said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she agrees that the rates should not be increased for the residents since they are helping to fund the Riviera with their taxes.
Flower said maintaining the rates for residents also may encourage them to rent the building more often for events.
“We really didn’t do too much in terms of fundraising on the renovations, and we slammed it all on the taxpayers,” Flower said. “I think we owe it to them.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels residents would be willing to pay the rate increase since the cost to maintain the Riviera will increase during the next two years.
“I know they realize the cost for personnel to clean the building and security, all those costs are going to go up,” Klein said. “We’re talking about two years down the road. I don’t think this is a significant increase for our residents at all. I think they would be most understanding about this.”
Residents and non-residents will pay a $350 set-up and security fee as part of the cost to conduct an event at the Riviera in 2023. Currently, there are separate fees for set up and security.
Copsey said having the flat $350 fee will be less confusing for renters.
“It’s flat. It’s inclusive,” Copsey said. “You don’t see any labor fees whatsoever. This is what you’re going to pay as long as no damages are incurred.”