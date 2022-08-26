Riviera set to receive about $90,000 worth of new kitchen equipment

The Riviera ballroom could be receiving about $90,000 worth of new kitchen equipment in the near future.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved to award a $90,026 grant to the city to purchase upgraded kitchen equipment for the second-floor Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive.

The grant money will be used to replace current kitchen equipment and not to purchase any additional equipment.

According to city information, some the kitchen equipment has been in use since the 1980s and is in need of repairs more often because of the increasing number of events that are held at the Riviera each year.

“The current equipment is simply not able to take on demands of a dramatically increasing number of events throughout the entire year,” the grant proposal states. “Current equipment has and will continue to break down; jeopardizing the renters’ experience as well as the Riviera’s reputation.”

Some of the issues related to the kitchen equipment include refrigerator leaks, on-and-off switches not working and two garbage disposals not working because parts are not available to repair them.

Two ice-making machines, which have been in use since the early 1990s, are unable to produce enough ice cubes when events are booked for two consecutive days, according to city information.

The grant request also states: “Staff has come in the morning after an event to discover the warming ovens are on even though the switch was off” and “While being provided tours of the Riviera ballroom, both caterers and potential renters have asked, ‘Does this equipment work?.’”

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a tourism commission member, said the kitchen equipment needs to be replaced.

“It needs to be done. Things are breaking that they can’t get replacement parts for,” Hedlund said. “That equipment is probably 20-years old. This is one of those things were it’s going to get done. If the tourism commission isn’t going to pay for it, the city is going to have to.”

Tourism commission grants are often awarded to help promote events that are going to help attract overnight stays at Lake Geneva hotels; however, according to the grant request, since the Riviera hosts events that encourage people to stay overnight, the Riviera building does qualify for tourism commission grants.

“While there is no direct correlation; having up-to-date kitchen-related equipment at the Rivera will further enhance its desirability with some weddings and special events who may be deciding between the Riviera and another venue,” the grant request states.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said the Riviera building is considered the city’s convention center.

“We’ve established the Riviera is our convention center,” Waspi said. “For the most part, that is our convention center and considered tangible municipal development.”

A portion of the city’s room tax revenue is used to help fund the tourism grants.

“This is not local taxpayer money. This is from out-of-town visitors,” Waspi said. “In the event that the tourism commission is paying for something that the city doesn’t have to, it’s helping to lower the taxes in town.”

The city completed about $6.3 million worth of renovation projects to the Riviera in 2021, including exterior renovations in 2020 and interior renovations in 2021.