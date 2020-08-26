Riviera storefront vendors may stay under renovation strategy

The floor plan calls for maintaining 1,168 square feet of existing commercial space along the west side of the building, as well as 540 square feet of concession area and 512 square foot of new commercial area on the east side.

The plan also shows 196 square feet commercial space near the south entrance of the Riviera, overlooking the lake and tour boat operators.

The proposed first-floor renovations also include larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building, and a family restroom near the south entrance. The exterior look of the Riviera would remain unchanged, including the current configuration of the windows and wooden doors.

During the Aug. 27 city council meeting, Flower said she would like to lower the first-floor windows and install glass doors to offer a better view of Geneva Lake.

The Wisconsin's State Historic Preservation Office rejected plans to lower the Riviera's windows, saying it would alter the historic look of the building and cause it to be removed from the National Register of Historic Places.

"I think we do ourselves a disservice to not request or negotiate that opportunity," Flower said.

Halverson said he also would like the city to consider lowering the windows.