Riviera storefront vendors may stay under renovation strategy

Lake Geneva's historic Riviera tourism center would maintain its cluster of novelty gift and snack shops, under a renovation plan developed by an ad hoc group created this summer.
The plan narrowly approved by the Lake Geneva City Council would maintain the Riviera's ground floor primarily as commercial space for vendors selling popcorn, trinkets and other novelty items.
The strategy seemingly sets aside previous discussions about transforming the tourism center's first floor into a restaurant or other new use.
No recommendation on whether to adopt the ad hoc group's ideas were announced by either the city administration or MSI General Corp., the city's architect and construction planner on the Riviera project for the past two years.
The ad hoc group, which is empowered to make recommendations to the city council, was created in July at the urging of newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein. The group held its first meeting July 6 and voted Aug. 19 to advance its plan for the Riviera's ground floor.
Klein said she envisions the historic lakefront tourism center maintaining its smaller retail shops and food stands as part of a renovation and restoration project for the city-owned property.
"I think a lot of local people still think of this area as their little Coney Island, with a place to go to get ice cream and candy with their kids and grandkids," Klein said during the ad hoc group's Aug. 19 meeting.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved the recommendations Aug. 24 by a narrow 5-4 margin. With aldermen deadlocked in 4-4 tie, Klein cast a tie-breaking vote to move forward with the ad hoc group's strategy.
Voting along with the mayor were aldermen Joan Yunker, Ken Howell, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Tim Dunn, while the plan was opposed by aldermen Shari Straube, John Halverson, Cindy Flower and Richard Hedlund.
Those voting "no" said they wanted windows on the Riviera's first floor to be lowered so that visitors could enjoy enhanced views of the lake.
City Administrator Dave Nord, who has not publicly said whether he supports the plan, told the ad hoc committee members that leases in the Riviera expire in November for the current novelty vendors. Those vendors would then have an opportunity to return to their Riviera storefronts next summer, Nord said.
"At the end of the season, there is no guarantee of who or any will be returning," Nord said.
The plan does not discuss any proposed changes on the Riviera's second floor, which includes a ballroom currently used for wedding receptions and other special events.
The ad hoc group, known as the Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee, unanimously endorsed the plan Aug. 19.
MSI General drafted a floor plan for the first floor concept based on direction from the ad hoc group.
The floor plan calls for maintaining 1,168 square feet of existing commercial space along the west side of the building, as well as 540 square feet of concession area and 512 square foot of new commercial area on the east side.
The plan also shows 196 square feet commercial space near the south entrance of the Riviera, overlooking the lake and tour boat operators.
The proposed first-floor renovations also include larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building, and a family restroom near the south entrance. The exterior look of the Riviera would remain unchanged, including the current configuration of the windows and wooden doors.
During the Aug. 27 city council meeting, Flower said she would like to lower the first-floor windows and install glass doors to offer a better view of Geneva Lake.
The Wisconsin's State Historic Preservation Office rejected plans to lower the Riviera's windows, saying it would alter the historic look of the building and cause it to be removed from the National Register of Historic Places.
"I think we do ourselves a disservice to not request or negotiate that opportunity," Flower said.
Halverson said he also would like the city to consider lowering the windows.
"I think it would be a shame to go forward and not make that adjustment, because you want to see the lake," Halverson said. "That would be a small improvement."
The layout of the commercial spaces seemingly could open the door to new possible uses, although no new tenants or details have been discussed.
Dave Luterbach, a representative of MSI General, said the company could seek contractor bids for the ground-floor work in mid-October and begin work in November, if the city council approved.
MSI has not publicly presented a recommendation for the best use of the Riviera property.
The company earlier this year completed about $2 million in exterior work, including a roof replacement, new second-floor windows and concrete restoration.
Ad hoc committee member Janet Ewing, who also is director of the Geneva Lakes Museum, said she favors keeping the "kid-friendly" vendors, but she also would like a coffee shop or bistro with outdoor seating for people waiting for a tour boat ride.
"They could have a cup of coffee, glass of wine or a sandwich — something a little bit more upscale than the Coney Island-type food," Ewing said. "That would be a wonderful place to sit out with a canopy, and see that wonderful view of the lake."
Committee members also have discussed keeping the building open throughout the year.
Luterbach said many people voiced support for having the Riviera open year round, during earlier public surveys and feedback sessions that were supposed to guide the Riviera renovation decision-making process.
"We agree that getting more people to the Riviera is a good thing," Luterbach said. "If it's year-round, that's an even better thing."
