Riviera "String of Pearls" Gala to raise funds for first responders

An elegant evening of music, food and dancing can be enjoyed, while helping out local first responders.

“A String of Pearls” Gala is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 28 in the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.

The event will feature cocktails, dinner, dancing and a performance from the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The proceeds from the event will go towards the Lake Geneva Fire & Police First Responders Fund.

Mayor Charlene Klein said members of the city’s police and fire commission will determine how the proceeds will be used, but she said the money could be used to help pay for a firefighter’s emergency management service training, which could cost about $4,500.

“The emphasis is on raising money for our first responders and try to help them out with some of their personal expenses that they will incur when they go to training,” she said.

Klein said the funding also could be used to help purchase body cameras for the Lake Geneva Police Department.

“We’ve been talking about getting body cameras for the police department for I don’t know how many years,” Klein said. “If we could help out with that, that would be good.”