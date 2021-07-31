Riviera "String of Pearls" Gala to raise funds for first responders

An elegant evening of music, food and dancing can be enjoyed, while helping out local first responders.
“A String of Pearls” Gala is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 28 in the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.
The event will feature cocktails, dinner, dancing and a performance from the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The proceeds from the event will go towards the Lake Geneva Fire & Police First Responders Fund.
Mayor Charlene Klein said members of the city’s police and fire commission will determine how the proceeds will be used, but she said the money could be used to help pay for a firefighter’s emergency management service training, which could cost about $4,500.
“The emphasis is on raising money for our first responders and try to help them out with some of their personal expenses that they will incur when they go to training,” she said.
Klein said the funding also could be used to help purchase body cameras for the Lake Geneva Police Department.
“We’ve been talking about getting body cameras for the police department for I don’t know how many years,” Klein said. “If we could help out with that, that would be good.”
Lake Geneva Fire Captain Mark Moller-Gunderson said he is thankful that the proceeds from the gala will be used to help local first responders.
“The Lake Geneva Fire Department is deeply appreciative of the city leaders and the wider community who have always been strong partners with the department,” Moller-Gunderson said. “The funds raised at this event will enable us to better serve our community through the dedicated efforts of our men and women on the Lake Geneva Fire Department.”
General admission to the gala is $200 per person and includes appetizers, dinner and dancing. VIP tickets are $350 per person, which include the gala, a pre-gala party at a Lake Geneva estate along the lakefront and boat ride to the Riviera.
“We wanted to have a ticket that was reminiscent of how people came to the Riviera back in the 1930s when it was originally built,” Klein said. “When I told people about those tickets, they said, ‘That’s the one I want.’ Those are the first one that sold.”
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.rivieragala.eventbrite.com.
Klein said she expects at least 200 people will attend the gala.
“We’re looking forward to a sold-out situation,” Klein said. “We are planning for at least 200 people, which is a really nice amount of people for the Riviera and to leave enough space for a big dance floor.”
Moller-Gunderson said he also hopes that the event is well attended.
“We hope everyone has an enjoyable evening,” Moller-Gunderson said.
Klein said people who are unable to attend the event can still donate to the Lake Geneva Fire & Police First Responders Fund by visiting rivieragala.eventbrite.com, sending a check to City of Lake Geneva, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, WI. 53147 with “First Responders Fund” written on the memo line, or by visiting the city hall office, 626 Geneva St.
“We’re hoping to get a good response to the gala , but we’re also hoping that if people can’t come they will at least make a donation,” Klein said.
The gala also is to honor the completion of the Riviera renovations and the original construction of the building in 1932.
Klein said she is excited about the Glenn Miller Orchestra performing at the gala. She said the original members of the orchestra were one of the first groups to perform at the Riviera.
She said the orchestra members are looking forward to the event, because the Riviera has played a huge part in the orchestra’s history.
“When I found out the Glenn Miller Orchestra was coming to Wisconsin at the end of August, I perked up my ears and I thought, ‘Well, how perfect would that be?,’” Klein said. “I’ve been talking with their agent, and they’re like, ‘Wow, this great. We hope we can come back every year.’”
Klein said she hopes the gala will become an annual event at the Riviera.