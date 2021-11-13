Riviera tenants to have three-year leases

Riviera tenants will now have the option to lease their retail spaces for three years.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Nov. 8, first-floor Riviera lease rates and rental terms for 2022 by a 7-1 vote with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting “no.”

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the 2022 lease rates and rental terms, Nov. 2.

Tenants are now able to lease their retail space for three years, as part of the new rental terms. During the past few years, tenants were able to lease their space for one year.

For 2022, tenants will be able to occupy their retail space from April 1 through Nov. 1.

City Administrator Dave Nord has said that several tenants have expressed an interest in obtaining a three-year lease. Leases have been for one year during the past couple of years because of renovation work that has been done to the Riviera.

Nord said a tenant’s lease could be reduced if they do not follow the regulations of their lease agreement. He said he would inform the city council if anyone’s lease is reduced and the reasons for it.

He said he plans to offer a three-year lease to tenants who usually follow the terms of their agreement, but he may offer a one-year lease to a tenant that the city has had issues with.

“What my intentions are is to forward three-year leases to all of those who I think should be a three-year lease,” Nord said. “Then make a recommendation that, that one particular tenant go to a year lease as opposed to a three-year lease.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed that the council be able to vote on whether a tenant’s lease is reduced, so they could discuss the issue with the tenant.

Fesenmaier’s proposal was unanimously approved during the finance committee meeting.

“How does that leasee have recourse to protest it if it doesn’t come back to the council?,” Fesenmaier said. “I would like to make clear through the language that any downward adjustment is affirmed by the council, because that gives the leasee a fair hearing.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said, during the city council meeting, that any issues related to a tenant’s lease would have to be discussed in closed session.

“Because that is potential litigation, it’s not something you would bring up in public,” Draper said.

Tenants pay a $2,000 security deposit and $43.50 per square feet of their rental space as part of their lease agreement.

During the 2022 season, tenants will pay their 2021 rate plus a 5% increase. Tenants’ 2023 rate will be the 2022 rate adjusted by the consumer price index, and the 2024 rate will be the 2023 rate adjusted by the consumer price index.

Nord said a tenant’s rate will never increase by less than 2% and by more than 5%.

Flower questioned whether the 5% increase next year would provide enough revenue for the city, considering there could be additional expenses regarding the Riviera next year with possibly hiring a maintenance worker.

“Raising it to 5% doesn’t sound like enough,” Flower said. “Just so we’re going into this wide open, we increased our expenses and we’re not going to recoup it.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said there will be additional revenue from the Riviera next year with people renting the upper-level ballroom for weddings and other events.

“We are recouping from the upstairs revenue,” Klein said. “So we will be fine.”

“We all don’t have to agree,” Flower responded.

