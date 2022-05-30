Riviera vendors look forward to busy tourism season, enjoy busy Lake Geneva Memorial Day

Riviera vendors are looking forward, once again, to greeting their summertime customers and with temperatures in the high 80s Memorial Day weekend did not disappoint with tourists flocking to their favorite summer destination.

Last year, the historic Riviera, which was built in the 1930s underwent a major renovation both upstairs and downstairs, delaying the opening of some Riviera shops. This year, everything was open for business.

The first floor of the historic Riviera features vendors selling T-shirts, candy, ice cream, jewelry and sandwiches, while the second floor includes a ballroom where weddings and other community events are held.

The vendors this summer include Going Bananas, Lake Geneva Dockside Gifts, The Cheese Box, Riviera Beach Shop, Kandy Cove, KC's Sweets and Nana's Popcorn.

Del Carlson, co-owner Kandy Cove and the adjacent KC's Sweets, was busy before Memorial Day setting up inventory for her stores. Carlson's stores feature candy, ice cream, soda, desserts and other treats.

"We're just getting ready. I'm making sure everything is in stock," Carlson said. "It's a lot to get ready."

Carlson has operated a vendor space out of the Riviera for about 35 years. She said business is usually slow during the weeks before summer but usually picks up during the summer and on weekends.

She said she receives a lot of repeat customers every year.

"It's a lot of nice people, and they keep on returning," Carlson said. "Sometimes it's for socializing. They still come to see me after 35 years."

Jodi Fang of Lake Geneva Dockside Gifts said she enjoys working at the Riviera during the summer and interacting with the tourists.

'It's pretty alive," Fang said. "You get to interact with tourists and customers. Since I work here, I can't enjoy it as much but it's nice seeing people being happy."

Fang's family has owned Lake Geneva Dockside Gifts for about 20 years. The store features jewelry, T-shirts, hats, handbags and gift items.

"It's basically like a souvenir and knick-knack store," Fang said. "We sell everything from Lake Geneva souvenirs to accessories, basically almost everything."

Fang said she and her family usually begin preparing the store for the upcoming tourism season in mid-spring.

"We grab our inventory and basically set everything up," she said.

Fang said the store usually is busy throughout the summer.

"It's basically busy on the weekends and it's based off the weather," Fang said. "Since everybody is getting out of school and out of work, everybody has time to vacation and just chill in Lake Geneva."

Fang said the store usually receives customers from throughout the area.

"We have a lot of local customers. We have a lot of customers from Illinois and everywhere," Fang said. "We just like seeing their faces."

Riviera tenants are allowed to occupy their retail spaces from April 1 through Nov. 1.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, in November 2021, to allow Riviera tenants to lease their space for three years, as part of a revised rental agreement. During the previous years, the tenants were allowed to lease their space for one year.

For the 2022 season, tenants pay their 2021 rate plus a 5% increase, as part of the revised rental agreement.

