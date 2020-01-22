Riviera window changes could jeopardize federal designation

“You will still have the second-story windows and the ballroom windows replaced, but the first-floor windows will not be done,” Wolfe told the aldermen.

Alderman Doug Skates said he would like the city to meet with representatives from the state historical society to discuss the window issue. Saying the city has met other historic preservation requirements, Skates said the state group should compromise on the windows.

“I want to negotiate,” he said. “I want it to be a friendly conversation.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said realigning the first-floor windows to make them lower would give people a better view of businesses or vendors operating inside the downtown tourism center.

“This will be better for them,” Flower said. “It will be better for the city.”

Alderman Tim Dunn, however, disagreed.

Dunn said he opposing lowering windows, because he feels it would affect the appearance of the Riviera.

Dunn said he also does not want to risk having the city-owned landmark removed from the National Register of Historic Places.