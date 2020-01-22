Riviera window changes could jeopardize federal designation

When it comes to renovations of Lake Geneva’s historic Riviera center, state officials are voicing opposition to the idea of realigning windows on the lakefront landmark’s first floor.
City officials are in the process of beginning the first phase of a multimillion-dollar Riviera renovation project, which includes replacing the roof, brick and and masonry work, and installing new windows.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for contractor MSI General Corp., told aldermen Jan. 15 that the Wisconsin Historical Society supports other exterior renovations except for changing the first-floor windows.
Wolfe said representatives from the state historical society informed him that realigning the window to move the window sills lower could alter the historic look of the building — and could cause the Riviera to be removed from the National Register of Historic Places.
“It does not appear they will approve lowering the window sills,” he said.
As a result, MSI General has decided to remove replacement of the first-floor windows from the first phase of the project, to give city officials time to discuss the matter with state preservationists.
Wolfe said the rest of the planned exterior work will still be completed, starting in February.
“You will still have the second-story windows and the ballroom windows replaced, but the first-floor windows will not be done,” Wolfe told the aldermen.
Alderman Doug Skates said he would like the city to meet with representatives from the state historical society to discuss the window issue. Saying the city has met other historic preservation requirements, Skates said the state group should compromise on the windows.
“I want to negotiate,” he said. “I want it to be a friendly conversation.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said realigning the first-floor windows to make them lower would give people a better view of businesses or vendors operating inside the downtown tourism center.
“This will be better for them,” Flower said. “It will be better for the city.”
Alderman Tim Dunn, however, disagreed.
Dunn said he opposing lowering windows, because he feels it would affect the appearance of the Riviera.
Dunn said he also does not want to risk having the city-owned landmark removed from the National Register of Historic Places.
“I think the building is outstandingly beautiful the way it is,” he said. “It’s an iconic building in Wisconsin.”
MSI officials also announced that new roof tiles should be delivered Feb. 10 and that the brick work and second-floor window replacement should begin soon, too.
Scaffolding has been installed outside the building in preparation of the start of a project that could continue for two years.
The city council last October agreed to spend about $488,855 on a new roof, plus $470,040 for glass and window replacement, and $309,701 for brick tuckpointing work.
The first stages of work are scheduled to be completed in April.