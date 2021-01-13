Riviera YouTube video set to rollout this month

In May of 1933 the Lake Geneva community gathered at the grand opening of what was to become one of our most charming landmarks, where crowds came to dance the night away while overlooking Geneva Bay. Renovations have have now begun on the iconic Riviera to refresh it and bring it back to its nostalgic glory!
Once again an event is going to be held to celebrate the Riviera, but this time it is virtual. You are invited to hear the history, share your fond memories, and become part of the Riviera’s future at a special YouTube rollout on Sunday, Jan. 24. The video will be available for a limited amount of time. Feel free to check out the YouTube anytime.
Your invitation and link to the YouTube is coming soon. Watch for it on the city website, cityoflakegeneva.com.