 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riviera YouTube video set to rollout this month
alert top story

Riviera YouTube video set to rollout this month

{{featured_button_text}}
The Riviera

The fountain by the Riviera is lit up at night in this November photo.

In May of 1933 the Lake Geneva community gathered at the grand opening of what was to become one of our most charming landmarks, where crowds came to dance the night away while overlooking Geneva Bay. Renovations have have now begun on the iconic Riviera to refresh it and bring it back to its nostalgic glory!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Once again an event is going to be held to celebrate the Riviera, but this time it is virtual. You are invited to hear the history, share your fond memories, and become part of the Riviera’s future at a special YouTube rollout on Sunday, Jan. 24. The video will be available for a limited amount of time. Feel free to check out the YouTube anytime.

Your invitation and link to the YouTube is coming soon. Watch for it on the city website, cityoflakegeneva.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

  • Updated

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomfield/Highway 120 Traffic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics