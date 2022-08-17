Road closure in Sharon for railroad work

Wisconsin State Highway 67, School Street in the Village of Sharon, will be closed Aug. 22 through Aug. 23 for railroad work.

Officials from the Union Pacific Railroad are performing repairs at the railroad crossing between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road.

To complete the work, crews will need a full closure of Wisconsin Highway 67, between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road, from 6 a.m., Aug. 22 to 5 p.m., Aug. 23.

Access to nearby businesses and residences will be maintained up to the closure. The road closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

An official detour will be posted using Wisconsin State Highway 140, Interstate-43 and U.S. Highway 14.