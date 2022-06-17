Road improvement project planned for Wrigley Drive

Wrigley Drive in Downtown Lake Geneva is set to undergo some road improvement work either this fall or next spring.

The project is set to include road resurfacing work, storm water sewer and drainage improvements and new pavement markings. The work is set to begin near the corner of Main and Cook streets and curve around to where Wrigley Drive intersects with Broad Street.

Representatives from engineering firm MSA Professional Services, Inc., discussed the project June 1 with city officials and business owners on Wrigley Drive.

Part of Lake Geneva’s 2022 street improvement program, the project is expected to take about a month to complete.

Joseph DeYoung, project manager of MSA Professional Services, said Wrigley Drive has deteriorated.

“It’s one of your lowest ranked roads,” DeYoung said. “It needs it. There is poor pavement cracking.”

DeYoung said Wrigley Drive will be open to traffic during most of the project.

“People who need access can still drive though, but we probably won’t have people park on the road to use the businesses,” he said. “They’re going to have to find other places to park and walk, but if they want to drive through and get to the other side of the road, we will be able to accommodate that for the most part.”

Representatives from MSA Professional Services are considering expanding the sidewalk along the right side of the road near Geneva Lake as part of the project.

“Because we’re seeing wear and tear from pedestrians, that could be a little bit wider,” DeYoung said. “The fact that we see wear and tear going on, we know there are issues that have to be addressed.”

Concerns Several city officials and business owners on Wrigley Drive expressed concerns.

Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo’s Harborside Cafe, said he is concerned about access for emergency vehicles through a nearby alley during the course of the project.

“You’re going to need accessibility during this project to this alley, so you can have ingress and egress for emergency vehicles,” Condos said.

DeYoung said his company spoke with the police and fire departments regarding the project. He said emergency vehicles will have access to the alley.

“At no point should there be the ability to stop fire or EMS from getting to one direction or another on Wrigley Drive, or Cook Street as well,” DeYoung said. “We will keep an access to the alley so they can loop one way. Even if they have to go against traffic, we don’t care when it comes to fire and EMS.”

Dimitri Anagnos, owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, expressed concern about access for truck drivers who are delivering items to businesses.

Mayor Charlene Klein asked about accessibility to the Riviera during weddings and other community events.

DeYoung said his company will work to accommodate vendors and delivery drivers to the Riviera and the Wrigley Drive businesses during the course of the project.

“We’re going to do the best we can to minimize your disturbance,” DeYoung said. “Will this impact you? Yes. We’re trying to make this the least disturbing as possible.”

Fall vs. springCity officials and business owners debated whether the project should be conducted during the fall or next spring.

Condos said he would prefer to have the project begin next spring and to have it completed by the summer.

“It gives you a lot of time in April to get all the base work done,” Condos said. “You got a lot of the spring and April to do it. That’s my opinion.”

Anagnos said he would prefer that the project be conducted from late October through mid-November because that is when there is less traffic in Lake Geneva.

“November is the slowest month of the year, typically,” Anagnos said. “In my opinion, fall would be better.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said if the project begins in the fall then the city has to worry about having the project completed by winter. He said if the project begins in the spring, then the crews would be working toward the summer.

“If it starts to snow in October and we have snow the entire winter, the plants shut down and where we are at with the project, we’re done,” Earle said. “Now it goes back to the spring.”

City aldermen are set to discuss more detail plans for the project and when they would like the work to begin during the June 27 public works committee meeting.

DeYoung said the project could cost between $150,000 and $200,000 but final estimates have not been determined at this time. He said he will consider the aldermen’s concerns and questions when developing final designs for the project.

“We’re going to design it, put the plans together and consider the things that you guys brought up to me about access and things like that,” DeYoung said.

