Road project to affect summer traffic on Highway 12

GENOA CITY — Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 12 are facing detours and lane closures this summer between Genoa City and Lake Geneva.
The state highway department has launched a $9.5 million upgrade that includes repaving of the highway and installing stoplights in Genoa City.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and motorists exiting or entering at Pell Lake Drive will encounter detours.
Work began in late March and is scheduled to continue until fall.
Genoa City Village President Bill Antti said he is confident that the project has been well planned, and that traffic disruptions will not present a serious inconvenience to motorists.
“I think people will get used to it pretty quick,” he said.
The work site extends about nine miles between state Highway 50 in Lake Geneva and the state line in Genoa City. The project is being managed by general contractor Payne & Dolan, based in Waukesha.
Dan Sellers, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said motorists accustomed to accessing Highway 12 at Pell Lake Drive will face detours, first at the eastbound on-ramp and then at the westbound on-ramp.
Other than that, Sellers said, “Minimal delays are anticipated along Highway 12.”
For some detours, motorists will be directed to nearby County Road H.
Stephanie Mikrut, owner of Upper Crust Pizza, N1070 County Road H, said she is looking forward to seeing more traffic bringing potential customers to her business.
When work was underway on Road H a couple of years ago, it disrupted Upper Crust Pizza significantly. So being on the route where traffic is being sent, Mikrut said, will be a pleasant change.
“They’ll be going right by us,” she said.
In addition to repaving U.S. Highway 12 and installing traffic lights on the Genoa City end, the project includes repaving shoulders, reconstructing or repaving overpasses, and replacing many culverts.
Payne & Dolan crews on March 30 began work in Genoa City, closing off all westbound U.S. 12 lanes north to Pell Lake Drive. That closure ended a few days later, and a similar closure for eastbound ramps is planned in late April.
Plans calls for moving all traffic into the westbound lanes with one lane in each direction, then switch over to the eastbound lanes in mid-June, again with one lane in each direction.
Antti said local officials were relieved to see improvements on County Road H completed two years ago, so that both Road H and U.S. 12 were not under construction at the same time. He also said state officials had discussed wanting to build a roundabout at the Genoa City intersection, but local officials persuaded the state instead to install stoplights.
