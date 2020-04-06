Road project to affect summer traffic on Highway 12

For some detours, motorists will be directed to nearby County Road H.

Stephanie Mikrut, owner of Upper Crust Pizza, N1070 County Road H, said she is looking forward to seeing more traffic bringing potential customers to her business.

When work was underway on Road H a couple of years ago, it disrupted Upper Crust Pizza significantly. So being on the route where traffic is being sent, Mikrut said, will be a pleasant change.

“They’ll be going right by us,” she said.

In addition to repaving U.S. Highway 12 and installing traffic lights on the Genoa City end, the project includes repaving shoulders, reconstructing or repaving overpasses, and replacing many culverts.

Payne & Dolan crews on March 30 began work in Genoa City, closing off all westbound U.S. 12 lanes north to Pell Lake Drive. That closure ended a few days later, and a similar closure for eastbound ramps is planned in late April.

Plans calls for moving all traffic into the westbound lanes with one lane in each direction, then switch over to the eastbound lanes in mid-June, again with one lane in each direction.