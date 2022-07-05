Road work set to begin on Highway 50 this week; at times there may be flaggers and lane closures

A road improvement project on Highway 50, between the City of Lake Geneva and the Town of Delavan, is scheduled to begin this week.

The project includes resurfacing Highway 50, from Geneva National to Forest Street. Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation conducted an informational meeting regarding the project, June 28, at the Lake Geneva City Hall building, 626 Geneva St.

“Basically, it’s going to be a mill and overlay where they take off a layer of asphalt, and they’re going to put a new layer of asphalt down,” Jacob Olp, project engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Southeast Region, said during the meeting. “That will be the main goal of this, to improve the quality and the look of the road.”

The project also includes repairing culverts near Theatre Road and Geneva Street, installing new guardrails and installing new pavement markings.

“(The guardrail) is going to get all replaced, and a new one is going to get put in there,” Olp said. “There will be new pavement markings, so it will be more clear to see the lines.”

During the course of the project, bi-directional traffic will be implemented from Geneva Street, where it turns off Highway 50 going to Williams Bay, to Forest Street in Lake Geneva, one lane will be open while work is being performed, side roads and driveways will be accessible.

Flaggers will be stationed between Geneva National Avenue and Geneva Street while work is being done.

The project was set to begin July 5 and scheduled to be completed by Nov. 18.

“Obviously, it’s weather dependent because we can’t control the weather,” Olp said. “But we will try to get it done on time as scheduled.”

The project will cost about $6 million, with state and federal funds being used.

For more information about the project, call 414-750-7885 or 414-750-4708.

