Roadside display treats motorists to a body of art

Lisa Gifford said she notices people looking at the mannequins when traffic slows down on Main Street just west of North Edwards Boulevard.

“It’s just fun,” she said.

Jerry Gifford started collecting mannequins four years ago when his wife urged him to spruce up their property. The impulse turned into a hobby.

The couple has more mannequins stored in their basement for future possible artistic applications.

Jerry Gifford also makes lamps out of mannequin heads, which he sells online.

“It’s something to pass the time,” he said. “I don’t really make a whole lot of money on them.”

Melissa Gifford, the couple’s daughter, said she sometimes hears from people who have spotted the mannequin exhibition but who are unaware it is on her parents’ property.

“People will tell me that, ‘I was in Lake Geneva, and I drove by this house with all these crazy mannequins,’” she said. “I’m always like, ‘That’s my parents’ house.’”

The couple obtains mannequins and mannequin heads through Craigslist, Facebook or other donations.