Rolling stones: Trek on Ice Age Trail leaves few stones unturned

“Distance changes utterly when you take the world on foot. A mile becomes a long way, two miles literally considerable, ten miles whopping, fifty miles at the very limits of conception. The world, you realize, is enormous in a way that only you and a small community of fellow hikers know. Planetary scale is your little secret.”—Bill Bryson, “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail,” 1989.

In the words of the hit 1973 Allman Brothers Band song, “Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man.”

I’m happiest when I’m on the go, whether it’s finding new adventures down the retro-nostalgic old two-lane state and federal highways with Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway” cranked on the car radio or contemplatively rounding the next shady, forested bend on a scenic nature trail, enjoying the sounds of nature.

Raised in the waning heydays of epic summer vacation road trips, long drives on U.S. Hwy. 51 to the Northwoods for summer camping and fall Colorama excursions, and lazy Sunday afternoon drives on Wisconsin’s backroads highways and byways, counting the fading “Miller High Life Beer” barn silo ads, I come by my love for ramblin’ honestly.

Early heroes were CBS News ramblin’ man “On the Road” correspondent Charles Kuralt and American travel author Peter Jenkins, whose 1973-1979 adventures walking from New York to New Orleans to Oregon were serialized in two editions of National Geographic in 1977 and 1979 and two books published in 1979 and 1981, “A Walk Across America” and “The Walk West: A Walk Across America 2.”

In more recent decades, catering to adventure travel inner rambler, I’ve dog-eared well-worn copies of Bryson’s “A Walk in the Woods” and Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Coast Trail.” My current Audible “read” is Andrew Forsthoefel’s 2017 novel “Walking to Listen: 4,000 Miles Across America, One Story at a Time.”

My German ancestors, the Aschauers, Samps, Claus’s, Wittnebels and Langbeckers, had a noun to describe the unsettled inner wanderlust that’s dogged me for as long as I can remember.

Sprechen Sie Deutsch?

In this case, I sprechened “fernweh” (pronounced feirn-vay), a phrase coined by the German Romantics for that deep inner ache for visiting distant places. Consider fernweh as the corollary for heimweh or home-sickness—far-sickness—and you get the idea.

And I had a heaping helping of fernweh the other day.

Taking a page from pioneer Scottish-American naturalist and glaciologist John Muir (1838-1914), famously possessed of “the urge to throw a loaf of bread and a pound of tea in an old sack and jump over the back fence” in search of wilderness adventures, I jumped over the proverbial fence myself the other day, throwing bottled water, electrolyte-infused sport drinks, trail mix and hermetically-sealed meat sticks in a haversack and, walking stick in hand, setting course for a wilderness outback adventure on the 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

Well, I hiked a 4.6-mile section of it—the Ice Age Trail’s Whitewater Lake Segment between Clover Valley Road and U.S. Hwy. 12 in northwestern Walworth County near Whitewater. The segment is nestled in the 22,000-acre Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, home to a diverse landscape of forested glacial moraine hills, kettle lakes and sandy pine barrens and prairies, with a few eskers thrown in between Rice and Whitewater lakes.

A dream realized

Birthplace of the Ice Age Trail and the subject of the first published study of interlobate glaciation in 1878, southeastern Wisconsin’s glacier-sculpted Kettle Moraine region consists of a topographically-unique series of ridges 120 miles long and only a few miles wide.

Development of the Ice Age Trail was championed beginning in the 1950s by Milwaukee lawyer Raymond Zillmer, an avid walker, mountaineer and student of natural history. Zillmer envisioned a lengthy linear park winding through Wisconsin along the state’s great glacial terminal moraine. In 1958, Zillmer founded the Ice Age Park & Trail Foundation, today’s Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA), to spearhead efforts to establish a national park in Wisconsin along the glacial terminal moraine. While Zillmer passed before realization of his dream, his visionary efforts came to fruition with the establishment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail on Oct. 3, 1980.

Today, the Ice Age Trail is one of 11 federal national scenic trails alongside the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail, among others.

“In the grand scheme of national scenic trails, there’s an argument to be made that we’re number four if you were to rank the trails,” said IATA marketing and community relations director Melissa Pierick, who noted the Ice Age Trail has seen an upward trend in the number of people attempting end-to-end through hikes on the 1,200-mile trail—17 total since the end of April, mostly veteran through-hikers on other trails like the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail.

But through-hiking the Ice Age Trail is a surprisingly daunting undertaking, even for veteran hikers.

“They’ll come to Wisconsin and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll knock this one out,’ but we’ve had multiple people who have completed the A.T. abandon the Ice Age Trail,” Pierick noted. “They can’t deal with the solitude of the trail. There is not that hiker camaraderie like you get on the A.T., where you can hike with groups of people day after day. It’s not quite like that, so they can’t mentally handle the through-hike, which is fascinating to me. They can physically do the Appalachian Trail, but they come to Wisconsin and it’s a lot more difficult than they anticipate for completely different reasons. They think it’s easy but its not.”

Stepping out

Even traversing just a short 4.6-mile segment of the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail, I was immediately struck by its sheer scale, logging 13,799 steps that encompassed some 17 miles of uphill climbs on the tiny Whitewater Lake Segment. Not surprisingly, I felt the burn.

The natural areas I passed through as I day-hiked as the Whitewater Lake Segment skirted the terminal boundary of Wisconsin’s last glacial ice age, the Wisconsin Glaciation, part of the colossal Pleistocene continental glaciation that sculpted the state’s landscape between 10,000 and 75,000 years ago.

There were several sandy barrens of white and red pines, inhabited by ruffed grouse.

The segment was dominated by hilly end moraine ridges, lushly forested over the millenia and chocked full of gravel, sand and boulder “erratics” carried by south by the advancing 1-2 mile thick glaciers and deposited at their leading, outer edge as they later melted in retreat.

A climb to a high scenic overlook above the treetops along the Ice Age Trail provided dramatic aerial views of two kettle lakes, Whitewater and Rice, located hundreds of feet below to the south.

The Whitewater Trail Segment’s prairie areas and hilly forests were abloom with a host of colorful wildflowers as I traversed the Ice Age Trail’s Whitewater Lake Segment. A plant identification app on my smartphone put names and a host of other information at my fingertips.

Evening Primrose. Illinois Tick, Bird’s Foot and Panicled Leaf Trefoils. Creeping Bellflower. Common Selfheal. Eastern Daisy Fleabane. Soapwort. Black-Eyed Susan. Orange Daylily. Broadleaf Cattail. Common Chicory. Hoary Verbena. Common Crownvetch. Flowering Spurge. Prairie Fleabane. Common Milkweed. Pinnate Prairie Coneflower. Deptford Pink. St. John’s Wort. Common Crownvetch. Shrub Lespedeza. Oxeye Daisy. Wild Bergamot. Queen Anne’s Lace. Common Yarrow. Tall Hairy Agrimony. Erect Hedgeparsley. American Pokeweed. Common Mullein, better known as Aaron’s Rod. Creeping and Nodding Thistle. Wild Parsnip. Black Raspberry.

Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg Pine forest found along the Ice Age Trail.

And the glacially-deposited stones, rolling no more, have gathered mosses of many varieties.

“It’s definitely one of the more popular segments,” Pierick said of the Ice Age Trail’s Whitewater Lake Segment, which she hiked in October 2020. “It’s completely lovely. The hilly, rugged terrain passes many trailside kettles. That’s a good area of the trail down there in Walworth County.”

Embracing a leave no trace ethic, the Ice Age Trail encourages hikers and other users to “take only photos and leave only footsteps” to preserve the Ice Age Trail’s historical legacy, which is maintained by the nonprofit, Cross Plains-based Ice Age Trail Alliance, charged with a mission to conserve, create, maintain and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg Nodding thistle found along the Ice Age Trail.

While the Ice Age Trail primarily interprets the most recent continental glaciation, the story of the trail goes back almost 2 billion years, a scale of time almost as mind-boggling as the physical challenge of scaling the rocky moraines up and down step by arduous step.

Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail This section of the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail illustrates the historic record of glacial rock depo…

Often overlooked

But for all its linear scale as a national scenic trail as it winds its way 1,200 miles across Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail for many is surprisingly hidden in plain sight. It’s estimated that some 60% of Wisconsin’s 5,893,718 residents—3,536,231—live within 20 miles of the trail, which is also within an easy driving distance from the Twin Cities of Minnesota and northern Illinois population centers like Chicago and Rockford.

“You don’t have to go far to get a really great recreational experience,” Pierick said. “You think about all those people that go to national parks. What do you go to national parks to do normally? You go to hike, to see the sights. On the Ice Age Trail there are some pretty spectacular sights that people encounter as they hike. You can go to a segment outside of Whitewater and see beautiful things—beautiful views of the lakes and you walk along eskers. You can go to Waushara County and walk alongside a river. You can go to the Northwoods and cross paths with a bear. You go to the Point Beach area and walk along Lake Michigan on the beach. You have all these varied experiences on the Ice Age Trail. People discover the Ice Age Trail has some really amazing places.”

Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view Several scenic overlooks atop the hilly moraines on the Ice Age Scenic National Trail's 4.9-mile Whitewater Lake Segment in northwestern Walwo…

Pierick, who has worked for the Ice Age Trail Alliance for a little over a year, was once among those who overlooked the Ice Age Trail at their doorstep, hiking her first trail segment in December 2019 and logging a fourth of the route, 300 miles, to date.

“I’ve lived in Wisconsin nearly all my life and I literally lived across the street from the trail for fifteen years and I did not know it until the 14th year,” Pierick said. “I had passed signs for the Ice Age Trail twice a day on my way to my previous job, but despite the signs I never looked it up until that day ... Every time I’ve walked on a segment I’ve said, ‘I can’t believe this was here.’ It’s just beautiful and it’s something that I just passed by so many times in my life. Every time I’ve walked on the trail I’ve thought, ‘This is amazing, this is beautiful.’ I just love it because every time I go out I have a unique experience, a memorable experience. It’s really cool. It’s fun. It’s gorgeous. Plus, you see amazing things. I can’t wait to see what the next segment brings. I feel we’re so lucky to have the Ice Age Trail here.”

Growing interest

According to past studies, Pierick said it’s conservatively estimated that more than 2.3 million people visit the Ice Age Trail annually.

“We’ve seen a huge influx of the past couple of years,” she said, referencing the post-COVID uptick in interest in outdoor recreation opportunities along the Ice Age Trail. “Those numbers went out the door with COVID. We’re way above that now. People are looking for safe things to do outside.”

And given its scale and dizzying multiplicity of segments to explore, the Ice Age Trail continues to draw users back for subsequent visits.

“What happens with the trail is once you discover the trail, you walk one segment and then you realize there are all these other segments and you start walking all the other segments,” Pierick noted. “It doesn’t take long before you’re kinda hooked on it and you want to do the whole thing—and that happens over and over and over with people.”

Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail A hike along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in northwestern Walworth County can turn up some intere…

The trail usage numbers are mind boggling, particularly in light of the pristine condition of the statewide 1,200-mile national scenic trail, which is maintained by IATA’s dedicated all-volunteer corps of 1,354 trail enthusiasts who logged more than 63,000 work hours on the Ice Age Trail in 2021.

“It’s all volunteer, which is amazing,” she said of the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s cadre of volunteers who create and maintain the trail.

Among the 423 official U.S. Forest Service national park and scenic trail units, Pierick noted the Ice Age Trail ranks sixteenth nationally in numbers of volunteers and ninth nationally in terms of volunteer hours, the latter figure placing it ahead of 2.2 million acre Yellowstone National Park, the granddaddy of them all as the world’s first national park.

“That’s amazing, absolutely amazing, for a trail our size,” Pierick said of the Ice Age Trail’s volunteer support.

Drawn in by the beauty and challenge posed by the Ice Age Trail, I’ll be back to ramble and assuage the inner fernweh, day-hiking segments of the IAT.

I’ve got 4.6 miles down and 1,195.4 to go.

For more information about the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, call 608-798-4453 or visit https://www.iceagetrail.org.