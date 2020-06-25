You are the owner of this article.
Roundup of Lake Geneva Fire Department calls for service
The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

June 14

12:45 p.m.: N3165 Gooseberry Road, town of Geneva, rescue/emergency medical call.

June 13

8:09 a.m.: W4062 Oakwood Drive, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.

June 9

11:41 p.m.: W3355 Park Drive, town of Geneva, power line down.

11 p.m.: 1035 Dodge St., power line down.

June 7

6:05 p.m.: Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

2:32 a.m.: 335 Wrigley Drive, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 6

7:08 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.

12:39 a.m.: Krueger Street and State Highway 120, town of Lyons, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 4

7:47 p.m.: State Highway 12 and County Road NN, town of Geneva, vehicle accident with no injuries.

June 3

4:52 p.m.: Lakewood Drive and Orchard Lane, arcing/shorted electrical equipment.

June 2

10 p.m.: 434 Haskins St., wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment.

7:56 p.m.: 2772 South Road, Burlington, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 1

2:29 p.m.: 1770 Court Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue or EMS standby.

May 27

5:51 p.m.: State Highway 50 and State Highway 12, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

May 26

10:55 p.m.: N941 Rose, Genoa City, rescue/emergency medical call.

8:41 a.m.: N2483 Ravine Drive, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.

May 25

3:43 p.m.: 123 Center St., smoke detector activation/no fire.

4:21 a.m.: N2643 Sunset Park Drive, town of Geneva, carbon monoxide incident.

May 24

6:04 p.m.: 415 Wells St., smoke detector activation-no fire.

May 23

5:58 p.m.: Mill Street and West Main Street, vehicle accident/general cleanup.

2:53 p.m.: N1393 Thistle Drive, Bloomfield, water & ice-related rescue.

1:17 p.m.: N1113 Clover Road, Bloomfield, rescue or EMS standby.

May 21

8:30 a.m.: 300 Wrigley Drive, carbon monoxide detector.

May 19

7:51 a.m.: State Highway 50 and State Highway 12, passenger vehicle fire.

May 12

9:35 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, heat detector activation due to malfunction.

May 8

4 p.m.: 1225 Sage St., road freight or transport vehicle fire.

May 7

6:32 p.m.: 1163 Mobile St., carbon monoxide detector activation.

5:06 p.m.: 281 N. Edwards Boulevard, outside rubbish fire.

12:01 p.m.: 2624 Corporate Circle, East Troy, building fire.

8:24 a.m.: 2544 Honey Creek Circle, East Troy, building fire.

May 6

12:13 p.m.: 1116 Geneva St., smoke scare/odor of smoke.

7:08 a.m.: 427 Haskins St., cooking fire contained.

May 4

1:18 p.m.: 7185 Buckby Road, town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

8:24 a.m.: 1111 N. Edwards Boulevard, water or stream leak.

