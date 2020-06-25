Roundup of Lake Geneva Fire Department calls for service

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
June 14
12:45 p.m.: N3165 Gooseberry Road, town of Geneva, rescue/emergency medical call.
June 13
8:09 a.m.: W4062 Oakwood Drive, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.
June 9
11:41 p.m.: W3355 Park Drive, town of Geneva, power line down.
11 p.m.: 1035 Dodge St., power line down.
June 7
6:05 p.m.: Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
2:32 a.m.: 335 Wrigley Drive, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 6
7:08 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.
12:39 a.m.: Krueger Street and State Highway 120, town of Lyons, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 4
7:47 p.m.: State Highway 12 and County Road NN, town of Geneva, vehicle accident with no injuries.
June 3
4:52 p.m.: Lakewood Drive and Orchard Lane, arcing/shorted electrical equipment.
June 2
10 p.m.: 434 Haskins St., wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment.
7:56 p.m.: 2772 South Road, Burlington, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 1
2:29 p.m.: 1770 Court Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue or EMS standby.
May 27
5:51 p.m.: State Highway 50 and State Highway 12, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
May 26
10:55 p.m.: N941 Rose, Genoa City, rescue/emergency medical call.
8:41 a.m.: N2483 Ravine Drive, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.
May 25
3:43 p.m.: 123 Center St., smoke detector activation/no fire.
4:21 a.m.: N2643 Sunset Park Drive, town of Geneva, carbon monoxide incident.
May 24
6:04 p.m.: 415 Wells St., smoke detector activation-no fire.
May 23
5:58 p.m.: Mill Street and West Main Street, vehicle accident/general cleanup.
2:53 p.m.: N1393 Thistle Drive, Bloomfield, water & ice-related rescue.
1:17 p.m.: N1113 Clover Road, Bloomfield, rescue or EMS standby.
May 21
8:30 a.m.: 300 Wrigley Drive, carbon monoxide detector.
May 19
7:51 a.m.: State Highway 50 and State Highway 12, passenger vehicle fire.
May 12
9:35 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, heat detector activation due to malfunction.
May 8
4 p.m.: 1225 Sage St., road freight or transport vehicle fire.
May 7
6:32 p.m.: 1163 Mobile St., carbon monoxide detector activation.
5:06 p.m.: 281 N. Edwards Boulevard, outside rubbish fire.
12:01 p.m.: 2624 Corporate Circle, East Troy, building fire.
8:24 a.m.: 2544 Honey Creek Circle, East Troy, building fire.
May 6
12:13 p.m.: 1116 Geneva St., smoke scare/odor of smoke.
7:08 a.m.: 427 Haskins St., cooking fire contained.
May 4
1:18 p.m.: 7185 Buckby Road, town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
8:24 a.m.: 1111 N. Edwards Boulevard, water or stream leak.
