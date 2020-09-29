Rural neighbors hope to coordinate better ambulance service

“We’re not trying to sugar-coat it. We’re not trying to scare people, either,” he said. “But we’re telling the truth.”

The proposal is creating an unusual election year in the region, with voters in all five communities going to the polls Nov. 3 to decide referendums on whether they want to participate in the cooperative arrangement.

If the measure fails in any one municipality, officials say, the whole partnership is dead.

Darien Village Administrator Rebecca Houseman LeMire said it has taken two years of complicated and delicate negotiations to stitch together the proposed cooperative arrangement as it exists now.

“We had to come up with a fair way for everybody to pay their fair share,” LeMire said.

If some of the partners agree and others do not, she added, “It wouldn’t be feasible.”

Under the proposal, the yearly property tax increases being put before voters are for $163,492 in the village of Walworth, $150,000 in the town of Walworth, $78,000 in the village of Sharon, $59,019 in the town of Sharon and $45,477 in the village of Darien.

The referendums all will be decided Nov. 3 on the same ballot that includes the presidential election.