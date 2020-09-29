Rural neighbors hope to coordinate better ambulance service

WALWORTH — A coordinated effort to improve ambulance service for rural residents is on the ballot this November in five neighboring communities.
If voters approve, the five communities will pool their resources to hire paramedics so that people calling for an ambulance throughout the region will get a faster response and improved services.
The initiative will cost about $500,000 a year, to be shared among property taxpayers in the village of Walworth, town of Walworth, village of Sharon, town of Sharon and village of Darien.
It is a new approach to an old problem, as rural communities have been struggling for years with dwindling numbers of volunteer firefighters who are willing to answer the call when emergencies strike. In some areas, ambulance response times have doubled in the past 10 years.
If it succeeds, local officials believe the cooperative paramedic deal could become a prototype for similar cost-sharing programs to deliver other government services more efficiently.
But officials also realize that asking people to pay higher taxes is an uphill battle, especially at a time of high unemployment and economic difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharon Fire Chief Bruce Vander Veen said he hopes voters consider whether it is worth higher property taxes to ensure that emergency help is available quickly when the need arises.
“We’re not trying to sugar-coat it. We’re not trying to scare people, either,” he said. “But we’re telling the truth.”
The proposal is creating an unusual election year in the region, with voters in all five communities going to the polls Nov. 3 to decide referendums on whether they want to participate in the cooperative arrangement.
If the measure fails in any one municipality, officials say, the whole partnership is dead.
Darien Village Administrator Rebecca Houseman LeMire said it has taken two years of complicated and delicate negotiations to stitch together the proposed cooperative arrangement as it exists now.
“We had to come up with a fair way for everybody to pay their fair share,” LeMire said.
If some of the partners agree and others do not, she added, “It wouldn’t be feasible.”
Under the proposal, the yearly property tax increases being put before voters are for $163,492 in the village of Walworth, $150,000 in the town of Walworth, $78,000 in the village of Sharon, $59,019 in the town of Sharon and $45,477 in the village of Darien.
The referendums all will be decided Nov. 3 on the same ballot that includes the presidential election.
Walworth Town Chairman David Robotham said he is trying to remain neutral and simply present the issue to voters, asking them to decide if improved ambulance service is important enough to justify higher property taxes.
“Those are the questions they have to ask themselves,” he said.
Robotham said he commends local officials who have been working for years on the proposal. At one time, he noted, there was hope that even more municipalities in the region would join the partnership.
But, he said, “For us, this is the future we’re been looking at.”
If voters approve, the cooperative group will sign a three-year agreement with Metro Paramedic Services LLC, based in Elmhurst, Illinois. The same company already serves the Walworth area.
The contract would fund two full-time paramedics who would handle calls in all five neighboring municipalities.
Officials say the arrangement would be a big improvement over the status quo that depends on volunteer firefighters and ambulance crews. And the cost-sharing aspect allows all five communities to improve service for much less than it would cost them individually.
With about 300 ambulance calls a year — less than one a day — Darien cannot justify the expense of hiring full-time staff and funding large gaps in time when no service is needed, LeMire said.
“This will help fill those gaps,” she added.
In addition, the crew members from Metro Parademic are certified paramedics, which means they can deliver higher quality services than firefighters who are trained only as emergency medical technicians.
Vander Veen said paramedics receive 1,300 hours of training, compared with just 300 hours for emergency medical technicians. Paramedics also can dispense many more types of medication, meaning that they are better able to deal with a wide variety of illnesses or ailments whenever an ambulance is requested.
“This is quite a jump in service,” he said.
As a three-year proposal, the cooperative deal is structured so that it can be dismantled in 2023 if the parties decide it has not worked well. Each individual community will still have its own fire department, so everybody can revert to the status quo.
If the arrangement is a success, however, it can be extended and possibly even expanded to include other neighboring municipalities.
Vander Veen said if this resolves the problem of rural areas without enough volunteer firefighters, he would expect other government agencies to consider how cooperative cost-sharing might work in other areas of public service.
“I would think it would be a model for other places,” he said.
