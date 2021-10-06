Safety concerns over Highway B, Indian Hills Road intersection in Walworth

Ongoing safety concerns surround the intersection of County Highway B and Indian Hills Road, located within the town of Walworth.

The four-way intersection has two stop signs, one on Indian Hills Road and one on Cobblestone Road. Traffic on Highway B does not stop at the intersection.

There are no visual obstructions that make the intersection dangerous, Fontana Police Chief Cates said. But it’s a highly travelled area, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

The intersection has long raised concerns, Cates said, particularly in the last year.

“We’ve had some more severe accidents,” he said.

Although Highway B and Indian Hills Road is not technically within Fontana’s jurisdiction, the village’s residents are frequent travelers of the intersection, Cates said — to the point where the Fontana Police Department brought the issue to the Walworth County Highway Division.

In response, this summer the highway division installed flashing red LED lights on top of both stop signs and painted lines indicating the intersection.