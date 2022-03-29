 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safety Town returns to Lake Geneva Middle School in June

School resource officer Theon Ward of the Lake Geneva Police Department talks to children about safety during a recent Safety Town program in this file photo. 

 Dennis Hines

The Geneva Lake Women’s Association and the Lake Geneva Jaycees are accepting applications for 2022 Lake Geneva Safety Town being held June 7 to 10 at Lake Geneva Middle School.

Safety Town is open to all children entering 5-K kindergarten in the fall.

Schedule options are morning sessions from 8:30 to  11:30 a.m., and afternoon sessions from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The cost of $35 per child covers expenses for all course materials, snacks, field trips and Safety Town t-shirt.

Topics cover various safety tips that apply not only in traffic and on the road, but also with dogs, on the bus and playground, fire safety, water safety, stranger awareness and being safe around poisons at home. There will also be a field trip to a fire station and a safe escape activity from a "smoke house."

Online registration is $35 at www.glwa.net. Applications are also open for instructors and aides. Students in Grades 6 through 12 can register.

Email SafetyTown@glwa.net with any questions.

