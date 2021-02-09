Salary increases approved for Lake Geneva mayor and aldermen positions

The Lake Geneva mayor and aldermen are set to receive a slight salary increase this spring.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved salary increases for mayoral and aldermanic positions, Jan. 25, by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The mayor’s annual salary is set to increase from $6,858 to about $7,800, and the aldermen’s annual salaries will increase from $4,000 to about $5,200.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he did not work out an exact percentage for the salary increases but estimates that the city council members’ pay will increase by about $100 a week.

“I just did a flat salary,” Hedlund said.

The salary increases are set to go into effect May 1, after the April 6 spring election.

Elected officials cannot approve pay raises for themselves during their current terms.

“It won’t take effect until everybody involved has run for office and has been elected,” Hedlund said.

Incumbents Hedlund, Shari Straube, John Halverson and Ken Howell are seeking another term on the city council during the upcoming spring election.