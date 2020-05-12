Santa Causes distributes $100,000 to nonprofits

Ted Pankau, the operations director of the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, said the patrol depends on donations for their regular operations and that he was thrilled to participate in the fundraiser.

“We depend on donations from individuals and organizations like this for our funding, so without that kind of support we don’t exist,” he said.

Pankau said he was thrilled to be involved in the event, and is glad to see all the area charities supported by the donations.

He added the funds raised through the event by the patrol will go to upgrading various rescue equipment used on the patrol boats.

“A lot of what we raised there is going to go toward updating and upgrading our rescue equipment and gear out on our boats,” he said.

Funds raised by the Tree House Child and Family Center, a nonprofit in Elkhorn providing resources to families and children affected by child abuse or neglect, will go to a new therapeutic playground.

Kathy Brown, a tree house coordinator for the Tree House Child and Family Center, said the new playground will be built specifically to comfort children affected by trauma, with features like a music station, basketball station and an egg-like enclosure where children can feel safe.