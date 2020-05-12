Santa Causes distributes $100,000 to nonprofits

WILLIAMS BAY – About $100,000 raised through the 4th Annual Santa Cause Tree Festival has been donated to 10 nonprofits throughout the region.
The annual fundraiser at Gage Marine invites charities and nonprofits to create a themed Christmas tree display and station where raffle tickets are sold for various prizes organized by the groups.
A portion of ticket sales for the Santa Cruise winter charter are also donated to the charities. Proceeds from the Santa Cause Freezin for a Reason polar plunge event also benefited the charities.
Groups that assisted in the event and received donation include the Boys and Girls Club of Walworth County, Norman Barr Camp, the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, Agape Home and School, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart Inc., Big Brothers and Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin and the Tree House Child and Family Center.
Each group raised close to $10,000 for the event.
In a press release, the Santa Cause organization said during the four years the fundraiser has been held, more than $365,000 has been raised and donated.
“This year’s success is possible because of the business, restaurant and personal sponsors, Freezin for a Reason, founding families and individuals who participate and support through donations and purchases,” the release stated.
Ted Pankau, the operations director of the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, said the patrol depends on donations for their regular operations and that he was thrilled to participate in the fundraiser.
“We depend on donations from individuals and organizations like this for our funding, so without that kind of support we don’t exist,” he said.
Pankau said he was thrilled to be involved in the event, and is glad to see all the area charities supported by the donations.
He added the funds raised through the event by the patrol will go to upgrading various rescue equipment used on the patrol boats.
“A lot of what we raised there is going to go toward updating and upgrading our rescue equipment and gear out on our boats,” he said.
Funds raised by the Tree House Child and Family Center, a nonprofit in Elkhorn providing resources to families and children affected by child abuse or neglect, will go to a new therapeutic playground.
Kathy Brown, a tree house coordinator for the Tree House Child and Family Center, said the new playground will be built specifically to comfort children affected by trauma, with features like a music station, basketball station and an egg-like enclosure where children can feel safe.
Brown said it can often be difficult for children to process trauma, and that there is medical evidence suggesting interacting with environments like the playground can help them work through some of their experiences.
The center had been fundraising for the new therapeutic playground, partly through donations from the Abbey Springs Ladies Golf League, and the Santa Cause donation this year helped them reach their goal, according to Brown.
“The money we got from Santa Cause this year puts us over the top, so I’m really excited about that,” she said
Brown said the new playground should offer a valuable asset to the area, and that the center hopes to have it completed by June.
