Santa is coming to holiday-decorated downtown Lake Geneva

Santa Claus is coming to downtown Lake Geneva this holiday season.

Kristina Tarantino, event coordinator for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, announced dates for upcoming Santa visits during the Business Improvement District Board meeting, Nov. 3.

Santa’s first visit will be during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive. Santa is set to ride into Flat Iron Park on a firetruck with Mayor Charlene Klein.

“The Jolly Ole Elf” then will be greeting holiday shoppers at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 5. Members of the Underground Sound Jazz Band will be performing during the visit.

“Santa will be stationed there, but he will stroll through town,” Tarantino said. “But that’s where he is going to be stationed for photos and everything.”

Santa’s next visit will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 12 at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., and will include live reindeer and hot chocolate.

The final Santa visit will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 19 at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, and will feature a Victorian Christmas theme with performances from the Underground Sound Jazz Band and hot chocolate.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

in Lake GenevaAlso during the meeting, Tarantino announced the theme for this year’s holiday window decorating contest— “It’s a Wonderful Lake Life—” in which participating business owners are being asked to decorate their storefronts based on the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The contest runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31 and will include three different categories.

“We will have the mayor pick one of her favorites, then we might have a social media category,” Tarantino said. “We did that last year, but I think there was some cheating going on with the social media category. So I have to figure out a way where people can’t vote twice.”

Tarantino said she plans to announce the contest winners in mid-December.

“So people could come down and see the winning windows,” Tarantino said. “I haven’t picked an end date. The displays can come down Dec. 31, but we will probably announce the winners a couple of weeks before that.”

Students from Badger High School’s advanced marketing team are set to decorate several of the downtown businesses’ windows.

“There’s a lot of interest in that,” Tarantino said. “It gives the students a project.”

Wreaths and snowflakes to cover downtown Lake GenevaThe light posts in the downtown area will be decorated with wreaths and snowflakes throughout the holiday season.

Dimitri Anagnos, member of the Business Improvement District Board, said the wreaths and snowflakes should be a less disruptive alternative than the holiday lights that are usually installed on the light posts.

“They’re much harder to vandalize,” Anagnos said.

The downtown area includes about 120 lights posts, and city staff will alternate which posts will be decorated with a wreath and which posts will be decorated with a snowflake.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said decorating the light posts with snowflakes and wreaths will give the downtown area a more festive look during the holiday season.

“I agree. I would alternate the wreaths and the snowflakes,” Condos said.

“Christmas market” to encourage downtown shoppingTarantino said the Business Improvement District plans to launch a “Christmas market” campaign to encourage people to shop at the downtown businesses during the holiday season.

“We’re trying to encourage everyone to shop small and local and get your gifts early,” Tarantino said. “It’s not an actual market, but it’s where you’re going to do your Christmas shopping.”

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the tourism-promotion group also is encouraging people to shop in the downtown area for their holiday gifts.

“We’re going to be doing a big push for the holidays, emphasizing not just events and activities but also shopping,” Goodwin said. “There is Small Business Saturday right after Thanksgiving, but we’re going with every day is Small Business Saturday and shop local.”

For more information about the Business Improvement District’s holiday events, visit www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.

