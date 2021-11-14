Santa is coming to holiday-decorated downtown Lake Geneva

Santa Claus is coming to downtown Lake Geneva this holiday season.
Kristina Tarantino, event coordinator for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, announced dates for upcoming Santa visits during the Business Improvement District Board meeting, Nov. 3.
Santa’s first visit will be during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive. Santa is set to ride into Flat Iron Park on a firetruck with Mayor Charlene Klein.
“The Jolly Ole Elf” then will be greeting holiday shoppers at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 5. Members of the Underground Sound Jazz Band will be performing during the visit.
“Santa will be stationed there, but he will stroll through town,” Tarantino said. “But that’s where he is going to be stationed for photos and everything.”
Santa’s next visit will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 12 at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., and will include live reindeer and hot chocolate.
The final Santa visit will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 19 at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, and will feature a Victorian Christmas theme with performances from the Underground Sound Jazz Band and hot chocolate.
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
in Lake GenevaAlso during the meeting, Tarantino announced the theme for this year’s holiday window decorating contest— “It’s a Wonderful Lake Life—” in which participating business owners are being asked to decorate their storefronts based on the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The contest runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31 and will include three different categories.
“We will have the mayor pick one of her favorites, then we might have a social media category,” Tarantino said. “We did that last year, but I think there was some cheating going on with the social media category. So I have to figure out a way where people can’t vote twice.”
Tarantino said she plans to announce the contest winners in mid-December.
“So people could come down and see the winning windows,” Tarantino said. “I haven’t picked an end date. The displays can come down Dec. 31, but we will probably announce the winners a couple of weeks before that.”
Students from Badger High School’s advanced marketing team are set to decorate several of the downtown businesses’ windows.
“There’s a lot of interest in that,” Tarantino said. “It gives the students a project.”
Wreaths and snowflakes to cover downtown Lake GenevaThe light posts in the downtown area will be decorated with wreaths and snowflakes throughout the holiday season.
Dimitri Anagnos, member of the Business Improvement District Board, said the wreaths and snowflakes should be a less disruptive alternative than the holiday lights that are usually installed on the light posts.
“They’re much harder to vandalize,” Anagnos said.
The downtown area includes about 120 lights posts, and city staff will alternate which posts will be decorated with a wreath and which posts will be decorated with a snowflake.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said decorating the light posts with snowflakes and wreaths will give the downtown area a more festive look during the holiday season.
“I agree. I would alternate the wreaths and the snowflakes,” Condos said.
“Christmas market” to encourage downtown shoppingTarantino said the Business Improvement District plans to launch a “Christmas market” campaign to encourage people to shop at the downtown businesses during the holiday season.
“We’re trying to encourage everyone to shop small and local and get your gifts early,” Tarantino said. “It’s not an actual market, but it’s where you’re going to do your Christmas shopping.”
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the tourism-promotion group also is encouraging people to shop in the downtown area for their holiday gifts.
“We’re going to be doing a big push for the holidays, emphasizing not just events and activities but also shopping,” Goodwin said. “There is Small Business Saturday right after Thanksgiving, but we’re going with every day is Small Business Saturday and shop local.”
For more information about the Business Improvement District’s holiday events, visit www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.
Results are in: Best places to shop around Geneva Lake and more
Best Antique Store/Collectibles
Winner — Lake Geneva Antique Mall, 829 Williams St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6345.
Hometown favorites — Angelus Home & Garden, 325 Kenosha St., Walworth; and C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Best Art Gallery or Museum
Winner — Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — GALLERY LG, 830 W. Main St., Lake Geneva; and Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Bakery
Winner — Lorelei Bittner's Bakery, 495 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington; Lake Geneva Pie Company, 150 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva; and Simple Bakery & Market, 521 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Butcher Shop
Winner — Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Wilson Farm Meats, 406 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; and Sorg's Quality Meats and Sausages, N4290 Highway 14, Darien.
Best Clothing Store
Winner — JAYNE Boutique, 771 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 262-348-1911, shopjayne.com.
Hometown favorites — 9 Lives Boutique, 835 Geneva St., Lake Geneva; and Maurices, 800 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Best Deli
Winner — The Cheese Box, 801 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-3440, www.cheesebox.com.
Hometown favorites — Riga-Tony's Delicatezzi Italiano, 5576 Highway 50, Delavan; and Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Best Florist
Winner — Pesche's Greenhouse Floral Shop & Gift Barn, W4080 State Road 50, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Tommi's Garden Blooms, N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva; and Lilypots Fresh Flowers and Gifts, 605 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Best Furniture Store
Winner — Paper Dolls Home Furnishings, 138 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Brick & Mortar Home, 832 Geneva St., Lake Geneva; and Reed Furniture Inc., 820 N. Wisconsin St., #1137, Elkhorn.
Best Gift Shop
Winner — Geneva Gifts, 150 Broad St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6756, www.genevagifts.com.
Hometown favorites — Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva; and Jan's Hallmark Shop, 107 S. 3rd St., Delavan.
Best Grocery Store
Winner — Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington, 262-763-5955, www.gooseberriesmarket.com.
Hometown favorites — Piggly Wiggly, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva; and Frank's Piggly Wiggly, 58 W. Market St., Suites A & B, Elkhorn.
Best Jewelry Store
Winner — Fontana Jeweler, 553 Valley View Drive, Fontana.
Hometown favorites — Beall Jewelers, 305 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; and Chinawest Jewelers, 803 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Best Liquor Store
Winner — Bruno's Liquors, 524 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva; and Stinebrink's Liquor, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva
Best Shoe Store
Winner — JAYNE Lake Geneva, 771 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 262-348-1911, shopjayne.com.
Hometown favorites — T.J. Maxx, 620 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva; and Itzin's Shoes & Repair LLC, 436 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Best Hardware Store
Winner — Dunn Lumber, 826 North St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-4459, dunnlbr.com.
Hometown favorites — Heyer True Value Hardware, 200 Highway 67, Walworth; and Lowe's Home Improvement, 2015 Geneva St., Delavan.
Best Heating and Cooling
Winner — Peck & Weis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric, 2506 Crest Drive, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Komfort Heating & Cooling Inc., 5384 Highway 11, Elkhorn; and Adams Power, 801 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Best Home Improvement Contractor
Winner — Lowell Custom Homes, 401 Geneva National Ave. S., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Stebnitz Builders, 204 Commerce Court, #3, Elkhorn; and Soberg Window & Door Company, W5820 County Road B, Walworth.
Best Landscaper
Winner — B & J Tree & Landscape Service, W2795 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Woodhill Farms Nursery, N1445 Highway 120, Lake Geneva; and Gunnar Olsen Landscaping, 124 Glenwood Drive, Williams Bay.
Best Lawn Care
Winner (tie) — Bigelow Landscaping, N2807 Highway 14, Darien; and Woodhill Farms Nursery, N1445 Highway 120, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorite — Gunnar Olsen Landscaping, 124 Glenwood Drive, Williams Bay.
Best Family Fun
Winner — Safari Lake Geneva, W1612 Litchfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Big Foot Recreation District, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth; and Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Lake Geneva.
Best Golf Course
Winner — Hawk's View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 262-348-9900, www.hawksviewgolfclub.com.
Hometown favorites — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva; and Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Lake Geneva.
Best Live Entertainment Venue
Winner — Herner's Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Hometown favorites — Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Lake Geneva; and Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Best Outdoor Activity
Winner — Safari Lake Geneva, W1612 Litchfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Kettle Moraine State Forest, W7796 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater; and Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Lake Geneva.
Best Park/Recreation Area
Winner — Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Hometown favorites — White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva; and Veterans Park, 901 E. Townline Road, Lake Geneva.
Best Summer Camp
Winner — Lake Geneva Youth Camp, W2655 W. South St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva; and Big Foot Recreation Day Camp, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Best Auto Body Repair
Winner — Countryside Classics, 1525 N. Country Club Pkwy., No. 2, Elkhorn.
Hometown favorites — Geneva Auto Body Inc., 1152 Elkhorn Road, Lake Geneva; and Keith's Auto Body Inc., 4131 Industrial Court, Delavan.
Best Auto Dealer: New
Winner — Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.
Hometown favorites — Elkhorn Motors Inc., 910 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; and Kunes Ford of Delavan, 1234 Geneva St., Delavan.
Best Auto Dealer: Used
Winner — Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.
Hometown favorites — Kunes Ford of Delavan, 1234 Geneva St., Delavan; and Ford of Lake Geneva, W 2542 Interchange North, Lake Geneva.
Best Auto Shop/Mechanic
Winner — Precision Auto & Tire, 324 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-8288, precisionautoelk.com.
Hometown favorites — Countryside Classics, 1525 N. Country Club Pkwy., No. 2, Elkhorn.; and Mike's Auto Repair LG2, 500 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Car Wash
Winner — Melges Car Wash, 1100 Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — A1 Mobile Detailing, (262) 812-3721; and Kwik Trip #219, 710 Williams St., Lake Geneva.