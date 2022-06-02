Say "Cheese!" - Evers visits Hill Valley Dairy retail store, talks up benefits of Main Street Bounceback Grant Program

As part of June Dairy Month celebrations, Gov. Tony Evers made a 2 p.m. June 2 visit to the Hill Valley Dairy retail store at 510 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.

Recently, Hill Valley Dairy received $10,000 in grant funding from the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which has helped more than 4,500 small businesses and nonprofits statewide.

"We were were eligible for the Main Street Bounceback Grant because we opened up the cheese shop during the window of time that included the [COVID-19] pandemic," said Hill Valley Dairy artisan cheesemaker Ron Henning, who co-owns the business with his wife, Josie. "We were able to apply for a grant and received funds which helped us tremendously as a small business. It helped us pay rent and also hire staff and pay wages as we started up this store on one of the main streets here in Lake Geneva."

Since its February debut, Henningfeld said the Hill Valley Dairy retail store has met with a "happy and enthusiastic" reception from local residents and visitors alike, both existing customers from its farmers market clientele as well as new customers.

"As the new cheese shop here in Lake Geneva, they're pretty excited to walk in the door and check things out and buy some cheese from us and leave with some great cheese," he noted.

Since its inception a year ago, the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, has helped more than 4,500 small businesses and nonprofits fill empty storefronts across all 72 Wisconsin counties.

East Troy cheesemaker, retailer and wholesale Hill Valley Dairy, founded in 2015, opened its brick-and-mortar Lake Geneva retail store in February, with cheesemaker and co-owner Ron Henningfeld reporting that the fledgling store's strong performance is already spurring an expansion into an adjacent storefront at 512 Broad St., which will house a cheese bar expected to open later this month.

Among those joining Evers during his visit at the Hill Valley Dairy retail store was Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein.

"I think it's a great thing," Klein said of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Prorgram award to Hill Valley Dairy for the development of its retail store. "I always want to have support for our small businesses here in town."

On May 10, Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced the investment of an additional $25 million into the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. Including the May 10 announcement, the state's total investment in the program stands at $75 million. The additional investment will enable 2,500 more small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts throughout the state.

A recent analysis of state allocations showed that as a share of federal aid received by states, Wisconsin ranks second in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country in aid to businesses.

"The impact we've had through our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program over the last year has been tremendous, truly helping small businesses and main streets in every corner of our state," Evers said. "We've heard from folks from across the state about how these funds have helped them take their businesses to the next level. We've also seen firsthand how these investments have helped support local economies in downtowns and communities that are now filled with unique businesses that otherwise might not be there today. I'm proud of our work making strategic investments in small businesses and I'm excited that ... we'll be able to continue our work supporting main streets and communities across Wisconsin.

The Main Street Bounceback Grant Program was first announced in April 2021 and since then more than 4,500 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties have been approved for $10,000 grants to help them move or expand into vacant commercial spaces.

"From barbershops to candy stores and from physical therapists to local economic development groups, the businesses and organizations that have received Main Street Bounceback grants vary widely," Hughes said. "But what we're hearing from all of the communities where these businesses are opening is the send of excitement that they bring. Whether it's a new restaurant, a hair salon or an accounting business, there's a feeling that there are new reasons to come to our downtowns and spend a little more time there."

The deadline for grant applications for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022, and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until all the funds are disbursed. WEDC is working with nine regional economic development organizations to quickly disburse grant funding to eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations.

More information about the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program and how to apply is available on the WEDC website at https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/mainstreet-bounceback-grants/.

