TWIN LAKES — Not even scarecrows are safe on the streets, it seems.
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association has reported that vandals attacked an outdoor holiday display of scarecrows at the association's offices at 349 E. Main St.
The suspects damaged one scarecrow and stole another one.
"It is disappointing that we cannot do something without having damage to it," chamber executive director Marilyn Trongeau said
The incident occurred sometime over the weekend, after chamber officials had displayed five scarecrows that were entered in a contest to find the best handmade scarecrow this holiday season.
When officials discovered later that vandals had struck, the chamber took to social media to seek the public's help in piecing its display back together — and possibly catching the vandals.
The winners of the contest are supposed to receive ribbons.
Trongeau, however, said she does not feel right going forward with judging the entries without all of them being present.
For now, the remaining scarecrows are being kept safely inside the chamber's offices.
"It was supposed to be judged on Monday, but we could not do it because did not have all the scarecrows," she said. "We are trying to piece something together with photos for judging."