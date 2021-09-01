School back in session around Lake Geneva, mix of masks and no masks

"There are a lot of different opinions," Sean Walker said.

Walker and his wife Colleen have four children at Williams Bay schools, the youngest going into kindergarten and the oldest entering sixth grade. Last year the Walkers opted for virtual schooling. Now, they are sending off their children to in-person classes with mixed feelings.

Colleen Walker recalled the stress of a virtual school year. She was pregnant with a fifth child during the first semester, and then raising a newborn through the second. So for the Walkers, this first day of school brought relief along with uncertainty.

Nearby, John and Tess Treutelaar stood with their two daughters — 4-year old Gwyn and her little sister Willow. John Treutelaar felt optimistic, he said, but still cautious.

"It's a balancing act," he said.

Treutelaar said he is excited for his daughters to spend the year at Williams Bay Elementary. Gwyn and Willow beamed, surrounded by peers they will get to learn and play with in the coming months.

Many parents are grateful for the prospect of an in-person year, and hope virtual schooling does not become necessary.