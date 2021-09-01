School back in session around Lake Geneva, mix of masks and no masks

Wednesday, Sept. 1 started the new school year for many children around Wisconsin, including those at Lake Geneva area schools. Joyful scenes unfolded at Williams Bay and Central-Denison elementary schools as families sent off their little ones.
Williams Bay parent Anna Behrens held her daughter Melanie's hand at the doors.
"It makes me happy to send her back," she said.
Masks are currently optional at Williams Bay and Lake Geneva schools, but Behrens said she wants her daughter to take the precaution. 5-year-old Melanie wore a whiskered mask with a kitty cat t-shirt to match.
The Williams Bay School Board hosted a meeting in early August to hear parent concerns about COVID-19 guidelines. The parents in attendance voiced a decisive opposition to mandated mask-wearing.
One month later, the first day of school at Williams Bay Elementary showed a range of COVID-19 precautions. While most students, parents and teachers went without masks, many still took the optional measure.
"There are a lot of different opinions," Sean Walker said.
Walker and his wife Colleen have four children at Williams Bay schools, the youngest going into kindergarten and the oldest entering sixth grade. Last year the Walkers opted for virtual schooling. Now, they are sending off their children to in-person classes with mixed feelings.
Colleen Walker recalled the stress of a virtual school year. She was pregnant with a fifth child during the first semester, and then raising a newborn through the second. So for the Walkers, this first day of school brought relief along with uncertainty.
Nearby, John and Tess Treutelaar stood with their two daughters — 4-year old Gwyn and her little sister Willow. John Treutelaar felt optimistic, he said, but still cautious.
"It's a balancing act," he said.
Treutelaar said he is excited for his daughters to spend the year at Williams Bay Elementary. Gwyn and Willow beamed, surrounded by peers they will get to learn and play with in the coming months.
Many parents are grateful for the prospect of an in-person year, and hope virtual schooling does not become necessary.
“I think it’s going to be a great new year for the kids,” Scott Sweet said.
Sweet has two children attending Lake Geneva’s Central-Denison Elementary, a school he said the family has been very happy with. Sweet's kids are entering kindergarten and third grade.
Masks were required at Central-Denison last year, Sweet said, and his kids got used to wearing them. His wife Candice Finnegan said their children to understand the purpose of masks.
“You have to tell them you want to keep them from being sick,” Finnegan said. “When you are close to people, put it on. When you are outside, take it off.”
“Hopefully that will bring us good luck,” Sweet said about the masks.