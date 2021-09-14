School board to discuss mask-wearing policy this evening

Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board are set to discuss the district's face mask-wearing policy during their school board meeting this evening.

The meeting is scheduled to be held 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14 in the district administration building, 208 E. South St. in Lake Geneva.

An item on the meeting's agenda states: "Revisit, discuss and vote on masking policy for the Joint No. 1 School District."

Superintendent James Gottinger confirmed that the district's face-masking policy will be discussed during the meeting.

"Yes, that is on the agenda. Yes, I do expect a vote," Gottinger said. "It's pretty much what it says on the agenda."

Face masks currently are optional in the Joint Geneva No. 1 School District.

The school district includes Central-Denison Elementary School, Eastview Elementary School, Star Center Elementary School and Lake Geneva Middle School.

Gottinger said the mask-wearing policy for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District currently is not being discussed. Face masks also are currently optional in the high school district.