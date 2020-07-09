School hit by lightning, but no damage found

Lake Geneva Middle School was struck by lightning June 29, but officials say the building was not damaged.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon as a strong thunderstorm moved through the area and brought flashes of lightning.

School district officials say the middle school, located at 600 N. Bloomfield Road, was struck by lightning around 4 p.m. as the storm intensified.

“No major damage,” School Superintendent Jim Gottinger responded in an email.

The incident triggered the school’s fire alarm, but officials said there was no fire. Lake Geneva Fire Department crews responded to the school and later reported finding no damage.