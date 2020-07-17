School officials in area moving forward with reopening options

Lake Geneva school administrators are considering allowing parents to keep students home this fall, while administrators in Williams Bay and Walworth are meeting soon to discuss their options.
With the new school year fast approaching, administrators throughout the Lake Geneva region are considering strategies for coping with the risks of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Geneva school board for elementary and middle school students is considering a proposal to give parents the option of sending their children back to traditional classroom instruction or keeping them home for remote online instruction.
District officials presented the draft back-to-school plan July 15 to Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District Board members, who oversee elementary and middle school students.
"Many families, parents and kids want to be in school, and I think we should offer them that opportunity," School Superintendent Jim Gottinger told the board. "Many of them don't, and we should offer them that opportunity."
Officials have not decided whether students would be required to wear face masks in school.
Gottinger indicated that he hopes the board will implement a back-to-school plan by the end of July.
The school board for Badger High School students is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Monday at the school district administration building to consider its own plans for the fall semester.
In Williams Bay, a special school board meeting is scheduled 8 a.m. Saturday in the elementary school library to discuss options for Williams Bay students. Williams Bay administrators hope to have an approved plan in place by mid-August.
In Walworth, the Big Foot School Board is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Monday at Big Foot High School to discuss plans for starting the school year for Big Foot students.
Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker is recommending a plan, similar to Lake Geneva's, that would allow parents to choose between classroom or at-home instruction.
For those students returning to the school for traditional face-to-face learning, Parker is recommending that students be required to wear face masks only in classes like cooking or shop, where students are moving around a room rather than remaining seated at desks.
Student desks will be positioned six feet apart from one another, Parker said.
In all other settings, face masks would be recommended inside Big Foot, but not required.
“We’re asking that everybody wear masks if they are breaking someone else’s social distance, to be respectful of other people,” Parker said.
No timetable has been announced for deciding on a plan for Big Foot students.
