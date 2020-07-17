School officials in area moving forward with reopening options

Lake Geneva school administrators are considering allowing parents to keep students home this fall, while administrators in Williams Bay and Walworth are meeting soon to discuss their options.

With the new school year fast approaching, administrators throughout the Lake Geneva region are considering strategies for coping with the risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Geneva school board for elementary and middle school students is considering a proposal to give parents the option of sending their children back to traditional classroom instruction or keeping them home for remote online instruction.

District officials presented the draft back-to-school plan July 15 to Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District Board members, who oversee elementary and middle school students.

"Many families, parents and kids want to be in school, and I think we should offer them that opportunity," School Superintendent Jim Gottinger told the board. "Many of them don't, and we should offer them that opportunity."

Officials have not decided whether students would be required to wear face masks in school.

Gottinger indicated that he hopes the board will implement a back-to-school plan by the end of July.