School referendum question passes 432-170 in Fontana

Voters in Fontana Joint School District No. 8 on April 5 passed the district's referendum request to increase the district's revenue limit over the next four years.

"We have no idea, no sense, what's gonna happen," District Administrator Mark Wenzel said earlier in the day, as voters headed to the polls.

Once the Walworth County Clerk's Office released its complete 8:50 p.m. unofficial election night results Tuesday, vote totals showed the referendum question easily passing on a 432-170 vote.

Passage of the referendum will allow the district to exceed its state-mandated revenue limit by $1.2 million during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years, $1.4 million during the 2024-2025 school year, and $1.6 million in the 2025-26 school year.

The district operates Grades K-8 Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana, which serves students in the Village of Fontana, Town of Delavan and Town of Walworth.

Because of the Fontana area's high property values, the district receives less than 1% of its funding from the State of Wisconsin, scant funding which is further impacted because of declining enrollment, down from a range of 275-295 between 1981-2014 to around 200 today. As a result, the district is heavily reliant on local tax dollars, subject to state-mandated revenue limits, to fund its operations.

Passage of the non-recurring referendum will allow the district to maintain educational programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staffing, as well as complete building maintenance and repairs.

"This is great news for the students, families and the community of Fontana," Wenzel said. "A school presence is vital in every community, and the results of this election prove the value that is placed on providing a quality local education. We will continue to strive to offer strong program offerings while remaining fiscally responsible. This is a commitment and responsibility that we take very seriously. Thank you once again to the entire Fontana school community."

