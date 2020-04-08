School spirit goes online during student lockdowns at home

Students in the Lake Geneva region are demonstrating that you do not have to be in school to show school spirit.
Whether dressing up as tourists, wearing patriotic colors, or touting favorite sports teams, students stuck at home during coronavirus lockdowns are displaying real spirit on virtual spirit days.
The Lake Geneva school district organized online spirit exhibitions March 30 through April 3, in which students and parents dressed up in a different theme each day and submitted photos for the district’s Facebook page.
The themes for the week included “’Merica Monday,” “Tourist Tuesday,” “Mix and Clash Day,” “Throwback Thursday” and “Fan Friday.”
School district spokeswoman Holly Eckola said the purpose of the dress days was to help students relieve stress from having to stay home from school during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Schools may be closed and we may be physically social distancing, but virtual spirit days are just one way to bring our community together,” Eckola said.
Karolyn Isom, a kindergarten teacher at Central-Denison Elementary School, said she and her son, second-grader Parker Isom, enjoyed participating in the unusual online exhibition.
“It was something to smile about during these uncertain times,” Isom said.
Carrie Spiegelhoff, a school board member, said she and her three children — Quentin, Gavin and Maddie Spiegelhoff — also participated in virtual spirit days. Spiegelhoff said she and her children mostly enjoyed dressing up in their beach attire for “Tourist Tuesday.”
“We set up a beach umbrella, towels, and got out the beach ball,” she said. “It was a way for us to escape the quarantine a bit and pretend we were on a sunny beach instead of home.”
Quentin Spiegelhoff said he enjoyed participating in the program and sharing photos with his fellow students.
“It was something fun that we would have done at school, but we still got to do at home,” he said. “I also liked seeing all the pictures of how other kids dressed up at home.”
The Genoa City school district — which includes Brookwood Elementary School and Brookwood Middle School — also conducted a virtual spiritual week program March 30 through April 3.
Students were similarly asked to dress in a particular theme and to submit their photos to spread the spirit.
Themes included “Mustang Monday,” “Take Your Pet to School,” “Wellness Wednesday,” “Thoughtful Thursday” and “Family Fun Friday.”
Helen Xiong, director of digital expansion for the Genoa City schools, said about 300 photos were submitted throughout the week.
“Our Brookwood families showcased an amazing amount of support with stepping up to the daily challenges and submitting pictures to share with our community,” Xiong said.
Genoa City School Superintendent Kellie Bohn said the virtual dress-up days gave the students an opportunity to stay connected with their classmates and their teachers while they are away on lockdowns.
“It has been fun to see all the pictures that were sent,” Bohn said. “We miss our students. It’s nice to see them — even if it’s virtually.”
