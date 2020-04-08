School spirit goes online during student lockdowns at home

Carrie Spiegelhoff, a school board member, said she and her three children — Quentin, Gavin and Maddie Spiegelhoff — also participated in virtual spirit days. Spiegelhoff said she and her children mostly enjoyed dressing up in their beach attire for “Tourist Tuesday.”

“We set up a beach umbrella, towels, and got out the beach ball,” she said. “It was a way for us to escape the quarantine a bit and pretend we were on a sunny beach instead of home.”

Quentin Spiegelhoff said he enjoyed participating in the program and sharing photos with his fellow students.

“It was something fun that we would have done at school, but we still got to do at home,” he said. “I also liked seeing all the pictures of how other kids dressed up at home.”

The Genoa City school district — which includes Brookwood Elementary School and Brookwood Middle School — also conducted a virtual spiritual week program March 30 through April 3.

Students were similarly asked to dress in a particular theme and to submit their photos to spread the spirit.

Themes included “Mustang Monday,” “Take Your Pet to School,” “Wellness Wednesday,” “Thoughtful Thursday” and “Family Fun Friday.”