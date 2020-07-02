Schools ask parents how 'back-to-school' should look this fall

Gottinger said most parents he has talked with have indicated that they prefer returning to an in-classroom arrangement.

“Most wanted their children to have a sense of normalcy,” he said.

Gottinger said details were still being formulated for the follow-up survey planned in July.

Big Foot officials are conducting a survey through June 30 asking parents if they prefer that their children return to a brick-and-mortar school, continue with virtual learning or be offered a “blended” combination approach.

The survey also asks if parents plan to have their children use district transportation, and if parents are comfortable with athletics and other extra-curricular activities after school.

Parker said he will discuss the results with school board members in mid-July and determine what type of procedures will be put in place for the new school year.

Parker said most parents he has talked with want their children to return to the classrooms.

“Most parents have said they feel comfortable with their child going back to a normal school day, as long as social distancing and preventative measures are put in place,” he said.