Schools asking parents how back-to-school should look this fall

School administrators in the Lake Geneva region are asking parents whether they want to return to normal classroom instruction with the start of the new school year.

Badger High School, Big Foot High School and Williams Bay High School all are conducting surveys of parents to help decide how to approach the new school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Badger already has completed part of its survey and found that two-thirds of parents want to see their kids back in the classroom.

Badger plans a follow-up survey in July, while Big Foot and Williams Bay currently are asking parents to register their opinions in online surveys at the school websites.

"It's a big decision we will need to make," Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker said. "We want to get as much information from parents as possible."

To guard against spreading the contagious coronavirus, state health officials on March 13 ordered all Wisconsin schools to close. Teachers and students communicated via electronic technology for the remainder of the school year, and virtually all campus activities were canceled.