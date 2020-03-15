Schools close and events cancelled to prevent spread of virus

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our staff, students and community, we’ve decided to continue face-to-face instruction through alternative means,” Gateway Executive Vice President Zina Haywood said. “Health and safety are our priority, and we’re working within that framework to help our students continue their studies.”

UW-Whitewater: After spring break ends, face-to-face instruction will be suspended beginning March 30, and the campus will move to alternative delivery of classes through at least April 17. A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information about this transition during spring break.

UW-Whitewater’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble performed at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on March 10, and the group of 55 people was scheduled to return to campus March 12. Noting that the state of New York has been cited as a high-risk area, the college asked all of those on the trip to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Students were to be picked up by family members and taken home for the self-quarantine period of time. The faculty who went on that trip will also self-quarantine in their homes.