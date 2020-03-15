Schools close and events cancelled to prevent spread of virus

Schools throughout the Lake Geneva region were closing March 16, as the region joined the rest of Wisconsin in taking steps to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The closures include all public schools in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and the Walworth area.
The Lake Geneva Public Library also has announced that its facilities are closing to the public starting March 16.
The closings are scheduled to continue for three weeks.
The actions locally follow a declaration by Gov. Tony Evers of a statewide emergency aimed at combating the coronavirus, as well as an order from the governor to close all schools in the state.
Here is a roundup of closings and other announcements issued throughout the region related to the coronavirus outbreak:
Lake Geneva schools: Lake Geneva schools will be closed beginning March 16 and will remain closed until at least April 6. The school buildings will be open on March 16 and March 17 during regular school hours for students to retrieve any instructional materials or personal items.
Students and parents must check in at the office as they enter the building.
Teachers will use March 16 and March 17 to work on developing online materials for their students and classes. The schools will begin online instruction on March 18 and March 19.
Students will not have online instruction on March 20, as staff will reevaluate the program, make necessary changes and prepare to provide further online instruction resuming March 30 through April 6.
Big Foot schools: Big Foot areas schools will be closed March 16 and remain closed until at least April 6. The districts will continue to provide at-home learning through both learning materials being sent home and virtual learning opportunities.
More information will be sent to students and families and communicated through the website, email, Swift K12, and Facebook page in the near future.
School officials have canceled all non-essential events with 250 or more participants, including a youth basketball tournament, fine arts performance and Rock Valley math meet. Both the girls and boys basketball awards on March 15 and March 16 have been postponed.
Big Foot High School would like to let students know they can come in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 to pick up anything they need like laptops, books, or instruments. If students cannot make that time, call the high school office on March 16 to make accommodations as necessary.
Williams Bay schools: The Williams Bay School District will be closed to all students starting on March 16, and face-to-face classes will resume on April 14 at the completion of spring break.
On March 16, all staff will meet to discuss and review how the remote-learning process will work for each class. Building principals will notify parents on how they will be able to pick up their children’s Chromebook and any other instructional materials.
Special education staff will review Individualized Education Plans and planning remote-learning opportunities based on IEP goals. More information will be sent home from each student’s case manager.
No co-curricular activities will be allowed to meet from March 16 to April 14. In addition, no Village of Williams Bay recreational activities will take place in school buildings. And the Williams Bay Fitness Center will be closed.
The Williams Bay PTO earlier canceled a fun fair scheduled for March 13 at the school. Pre-purchased tickets or wristbands will be refunded, and organizers hope to reschedule the event this spring.
City of Lake Geneva: The city has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures across all facilities. City employees and officials have worked to create plans to ensure that all essential city services remain intact as long as they may be delivered safely for both residents and staff members.
The city says its police and fire departments are structured to operate in times of crisis and have planned accordingly to respond to a potential local outbreak. City utilities are structured and maintained to ensure that redundancies and protections exist to safeguard these vital systems in the event of an emergency, officials said.
Geneva Lakes Family YMCA: The YMCA has announced plans to close effective March 16 and remain closed until March 31. YMCA officials said the situation with the coronavirus has “escalated to a point of considering the health and safety of all our members, guests and staff.”
YMCA officials said they plan to go ahead next week with Spring Day Camp.
Lake Geneva Public Library: The library will close to the public starting March 18. Due dates on all library materials will be extended to April 10. The library is fine-free, and the due date extension will apply to WiFi hotspots, STEM kits, and all other special materials as well as books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, and audiobooks.
The library will be testing a curbside pickup option for materials placed on hold beginning March 18; more information about this to follow soon.
Staff plans to have phone 262-249-5299 and email information/reference service available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure.
The library plans to reopen April 6. The library will update its website and Facebook page.
Officials earlier had announced the cancellation of all on-site programs at the library for the month of March.
Walworth County: The Lakeland Health Care Center nursing home in Elkhorn is closed to all visitors, unless there is an emergency, to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
The county circuit court has canceled jury trials and canceled all juror summons from March 16 to April 3. Jurors summoned during this period are not required to report. Jurors scheduled to appear after April 3 will be provided with updates.
County officials also have postponed a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony March 14 at the new county Health and Human Services headquarters in Elkhorn. Details related to rescheduling the event will be announced.
George Williams College: Campus-based classroom instruction has been suspended effective at 10 p.m. March 12. Coursework will resume on March 18 using online and remote resources. Students will hear from their faculty about specific arrangements 24 hours before instruction resumes.
Gateway Technical College: The college has cancelled classes March 16 to March 18, all campus events March 16 through April 13, and all college-related international and out-of-state trips until April 30.
Some of the larger canceled events include EcoFest Racine and the college’s 2020 Student Design Show. The college’s International Travel office canceled three study abroad trips.
The three-day class cancellation period will allow college faculty and deans time to complete their plan for instruction continuity. Program deans and faculty will reach out to students to indicate how those courses will be delivered.
“Out of concern for the health and safety of our staff, students and community, we’ve decided to continue face-to-face instruction through alternative means,” Gateway Executive Vice President Zina Haywood said. “Health and safety are our priority, and we’re working within that framework to help our students continue their studies.”
UW-Whitewater: After spring break ends, face-to-face instruction will be suspended beginning March 30, and the campus will move to alternative delivery of classes through at least April 17. A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information about this transition during spring break.
UW-Whitewater’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble performed at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on March 10, and the group of 55 people was scheduled to return to campus March 12. Noting that the state of New York has been cited as a high-risk area, the college asked all of those on the trip to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Students were to be picked up by family members and taken home for the self-quarantine period of time. The faculty who went on that trip will also self-quarantine in their homes.
Village of Walworth: Office hours are canceled for the rest of March for the village building inspector. People can still drop off or pick up materials on building inspections at village hall. Use the drop box, too, for payments. Anyone with questions for the village clerk should call first.
Lake Geneva Regional News: The offices of the Lake Geneva Regional News at 315 Broad St. are closing to the public effective March 18 until further notice, except by appointment. The newspaper can be contacted by telephone at 262-248-4444.
Geneva Lake Museum: The museum has cancelled all of the remaining Tuesdays@2 lectures for the month of March. The museum otherwise remains open to the public.
Walworth County Fair: The county fair office in Elkhorn is closed to visitors until April 6. Business can be done over the telephone, email, fax or mail. Anyone who feels they must visit the fair office should call and make an appointment.
Other cancellations: MapleFest on March 22 at Convenant Harbor Bible Camp, Lake Geneva; Lake Geneva Regional News candidate forum March 19 at the Lake Geneva Public Library; Barnyard Bargain Bonanza Indoor Flea Market on March 28 at the Walworth County Fair; Memory Café on April 13 at Whitewater Public Library; Rummage & Bake Sale on March 27 and March 28 at Chapel on the Hill Church in Lake Geneva; Geneva Lake Environmental Agency board meeting March 19 in Williams Bay; Walworth candidate forum March 19 at the Walworth Memorial Library; Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce luncheon April 1 at Fiddlesticks Bistro.