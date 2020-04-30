Schools cope with state order keeping classrooms closed

Schools across the Lake Geneva region were forced to close for the remainder of the school year April 16 when Gov. Tony Evers extended his “Safer At Home” order to control the coronavirus.
The statewide closure of schools keeps students away from their campuses and classmates, but it does not end the education process.
Schools have been using internet-based teaching tools ever since the state March 13 ordered a temporary closure of schools to prevent a spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19.
While the new year-end declaration might sound drastic, after a month of remote learning already under their belts, local school officials say they were prepared for the possibility that they would not be able to welcome students back to classrooms this academic year.
“We are disappointed, but we weren’t surprised that this would continue until the end of the school year,” Lake Geneva school Superintendent Jim Gottinger said.
As video lectures, online assignments and digital textbooks have become the new normal, the schools in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and Walworth have been proactive to make sure no student gets lost by the wayside.
Students at Badger High, Big Foot High and Williams Bay High have all been given school-provided laptops to use for their at-home studies. In fact, the schools have provided students with laptops for the past few years, before the coroanvirus pandemic hit.
The schools have also been providing free meals to students, either daily or a few times a week, to make sure that students who rely on school lunches will not go without food at home.
Attendance has been lower somewhat since instruction moved online in March. But school officials have been reaching out to students who are slipping behind, and they say that many of those students are helping their families through these uncertain times by either babysitting siblings or picking up extra work where they can.
Even with those things considered, administrators at the three local high schools suspect that there will not be more students forced to repeat classes because of online learning than there would be in a normal school year.
“Quite frankly, the kids that let it slip here are the kids that are letting it slip online,” Williams Bay principal Bill White said. “Kids on top of it when they’re here in person are heavily on top of it in the virtual world.”
Even though the day-to-day online learning routine is becoming more entrenched, schools do still have to deal with other changes under the state’s “Safer At Home” safeguards.
Proms have been postponed for now, and extracurricular activities have been cancelled altogether. The schools are still discussing what will be done for final exams and graduation, although with more than a month left in the academic years, officials say they still have a few weeks before making any final decisions.
School administrators want to spend as much time as possible exploring options for graduations and such, considering how many students would be impacted by any changes.
“They’ve had the rug pulled out from underneath them here,” Big Foot principal Dan Dowden said.
As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to climb in Wisconsin, Evers announced his “Safer At Home” order March 13 to restrict public exposure to the virus in businesses, schools, churches and other places. The order originally continued until April 24, but the governor now has extended it until May 26 — ensuring that schools will not resume normal operations this academic year.
Economic woes have hit many sectors of the region’s economy during the public health emergency, but all three schools say they have not had to lay off or furlough any staff members.
Teachers are still teaching, albeit in a new way. Cafeteria workers still make lunches for the kids who need them. And other employees help out around the schools however they can, sometimes doing maintenance and improvements that typically occur over the summer when the buildings are empty.
This may not be the way that the school districts hoped the school year would be coming to a close. But officials say they have done everything necessary to make sure that the 2019-20 academic comes to a close as smoothly as possible.
“If this is the best way to do it,” Williams Bay Superintendent Wayne Anderson said, “then we’re going to make the best of the situation.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.