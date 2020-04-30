Schools cope with state order keeping classrooms closed

The schools have also been providing free meals to students, either daily or a few times a week, to make sure that students who rely on school lunches will not go without food at home.

Attendance has been lower somewhat since instruction moved online in March. But school officials have been reaching out to students who are slipping behind, and they say that many of those students are helping their families through these uncertain times by either babysitting siblings or picking up extra work where they can.

Even with those things considered, administrators at the three local high schools suspect that there will not be more students forced to repeat classes because of online learning than there would be in a normal school year.

“Quite frankly, the kids that let it slip here are the kids that are letting it slip online,” Williams Bay principal Bill White said. “Kids on top of it when they’re here in person are heavily on top of it in the virtual world.”

Even though the day-to-day online learning routine is becoming more entrenched, schools do still have to deal with other changes under the state’s “Safer At Home” safeguards.