Schools keeping students fed and ready at home

WALWORTH — Schools on the west end of the Lake Geneva region are taking steps to keep students well-equipped for life at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Schools in Walworth, Fontana and Williams Bay all closed their doors March 16 to prevent potential spread of the virus, leaving little time for staff to either devise online lesson plans or ensure students would have access to basic services like meals.
Walworth Elementary School principal Phill Klamm said officials were able to launch a remote learning program just two days after Gov. Tony Evers mandated the closure of schools in the state to combat the virus.
“Our staff has done a really great job on very short notice to get things up and running,” Klamm said. “We didn’t have a lot of online learning ahead of this, but now all of our kids are doing all of it online.”
More than 100 school laptops have been distributed to students in need, and mobile hotspots for students without internet access have been ordered through the Lake Geneva Public Library.
For students who rely on the school for daily meals, Walworth Elementary has also created both a pick-up meal program and home delivery service.
The meal packages, which contain both breakfast and lunch, have been dropped off at student’s homes if parents are unavailable during pick-up times.
“We’re just doing the best we can to give our kids and families what they need right now,” Klamm said.
Additional resources the school is offering include guidance counselors for social and emotional support, as well as continued support for both English learning and special education students.
The Williams Bay School District is also taking steps to ensure that student learning continues despite the closures.
School district administrator Wayne Anderson said teachers were preparing to begin lesson plans for remote learning on March 23.
Anderson said laptops would be made available for all students, even to K-5 students who typically only use devices at school. Students were invited to pick up laptops from the school on March 18 in preparation for what could be weeks of remote learning.
Anderson said while some teachers have been quick to adjust to the remote learning program, others are less familiar and will need additional support.
“We know face-to-face instruction would be better, but face-to-face instruction is not possible at this time,” he said. “So we are doing the best possible job to educate all of our students during this time that has been unprecedented in my career and in my lifetime.”
The Williams Bay district has also implemented a meal program allowing students under age 18 will be eligible to pick up meals from the school between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
To support employees as well as students, Anderson said the school board approved a measure guaranteeing employees will receive their full salaries in the event the school was closed.
“It’s been enough socially and emotionally,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to minimize at least the financial setback they would have.”
In addition to providing meals for students, Big Foot High School is ensuring other families and community members have food and toiletries through the school’s drop-off program.
School nurse Julie Lohse said once or twice a week she will load up a vehicle with groceries, toiletries and even gift cards for families in need during the school shutdown.
“If we’re made aware of a request for assistance with anything — food for the week, toiletries, toilet paper, these sorts of things — we work directly with the person to arrange for their needs to be met and for a drop-off,” Lohse said.
The items come from the school’s “Chief’s Closet,” a resource of donated items for students and other community members.
“We’re just helping any family or community member the best we can,” she said.
