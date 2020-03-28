Schools keeping students fed and ready at home

The meal packages, which contain both breakfast and lunch, have been dropped off at student’s homes if parents are unavailable during pick-up times.

“We’re just doing the best we can to give our kids and families what they need right now,” Klamm said.

Additional resources the school is offering include guidance counselors for social and emotional support, as well as continued support for both English learning and special education students.

The Williams Bay School District is also taking steps to ensure that student learning continues despite the closures.

School district administrator Wayne Anderson said teachers were preparing to begin lesson plans for remote learning on March 23.

Anderson said laptops would be made available for all students, even to K-5 students who typically only use devices at school. Students were invited to pick up laptops from the school on March 18 in preparation for what could be weeks of remote learning.

Anderson said while some teachers have been quick to adjust to the remote learning program, others are less familiar and will need additional support.