Schools throughout region closing Monday to control spread of virus

The library will be testing a curbside pickup option for materials placed on hold beginning March 18; more information about this to follow soon.

Staff plans to have phone 262-249-5299 and email information/reference service available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure.

The library plans to reopen April 6, depending on the situation, along with most K-12 schools.

The library we will update its website and Facebook page.

Officials earlier had announced the cancellation of all on-site programs at the library for the month of March.

Walworth County: The Lakeland Health Care Center nursing home in Elkhorn is closed to all visitors, unless there is an emergency, to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The county circuit court has canceled jury trials and canceled all juror summons from March 16 to April 3. Jurors summoned during this period are not required to report. Jurors scheduled to appear after April 3 will be provided with updates.

County officials also have postponed a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony March 14 at the new county Health and Human Services headquarters in Elkhorn. Details related to rescheduling the event will be announced.