Sculptors trade in warm Florida weather for cold Wisconsin temperatures to create snowy artwork

Amanda Bolduc recently traded in the warm weather of Florida for the cold, wintry weather of Wisconsin to help create a snowy masterpiece.
Bolduc and her fellow teammates— Bruce Peck and Adam Turner— of Florida were one of 11 teams to participate in the 36th annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
Teams qualify for the national championship by winning or placing in their state competition the previous year.
Bolduc said she did not mind working in the cold temperatures and the wintry weather. She said when she left Florida, the temperature was about 65 degrees, which is relatively cool for the “sunshine state.”
“So it was kind of preparing me for this,” Bolduc said. “I felt like Florida was working with me this year.”
Beck said he also enjoys visiting Wisconsin during the winter to participate in the national snow sculpting competition.
“It’s a nice break from the heat for us,” Beck said. “We actually look forward to this time of year.”
The Florida team named “Flozen Less Latitude, More Attitude” created a sculpture entitled “The Power of the Mind’s Eye” for the competition.
The team usually works on a sculpture several months in advance.
Bolduc said they usually base their sculptures on a quote, saying or poem.
“It really depends on what we’re inspired by,” Bolduc said. “Sometimes we look on the Internet, and we take an image and say, ‘We’re going to make this image our own,’ and we transform it and give it a story.”
Besides snow sculptures, the Florida team also works on sand sculptures.
Bolduc said tools for snow sculpting are different than tools for sand sculpting, as snow-sculpting tools are heavier and sharper than sand-sculpting tools.
Bolduc said sand-sculpting tools are similar to what you would use for sculpting clay.
“It’s a different medium, but the concept is the same,” Bolduc said. “It’s starting with a big block, then subtracting what you don’t want.”
Peck said because snow is heavier than clay, they can often work on designs for their snow sculptures that they cannot create for sand sculptures.
“We’ve always had designs in our head, but the sand wouldn’t hold it,” Peck said. “So snow is our chance to actually put some of those into play.”
Bolduc agrees that creating a snow sculpture can be easier than working on a sand sculpture.
“Gravity is always wanting to pull the sand down, and snow sticks together better,” Bolduc said. “You can do amazing things with snow that you can’t do with sand.”
Peck said the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is the first sculpting event the team has participated in, in about a year. He said several events have been cancelled during the past year because of the coronavirus.
“We’re thrilled to be here this year, because, basically, every event we normally would have done last year was cancelled,” Peck said. “It’s been almost a year since we’ve been able to do any kind of sculpting.”
For most teams, the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is not just about the competition, but the camaraderie with the other participants.
Joshua Jakubowski of Wisconsin team “Sculptora Borealis” said even though the goal of the competition is to win (which they did) the other teams often support each other.
“We all get together and have a good time,” Jakubowski said. “It’s a very friendly but heated competition. We’re very proud of whoever wins. It’s just an honor to be out here.”
Jakubowski said besides meeting the other sculptors, he also enjoys interacting with the spectators and talking to them about the process of making a snow sculpture.
“That’s part of the fun,” Jakubowski said. “That’s why we come out here— to talk to people.”
Jakubowski said he and his teammates spend several months planning and designing a sculpture.
“We all throw ideas at the wall,” Jakubowski said. “One of them sticks, then we— as a team— develop it from the idea.”
Jakubowksi said he liked the fact that cold weather was forecasted during Winterfest, because the cold temperatures allow the sculptures to last longer and actually improves their appearance.
“These will be around for a solid couple of weeks after we’re done,” Jakubowski said. “They’re going to get really cool, because the sun will melt them a little bit then they will get icy at night, then they will just be like glassy porcelain. It’s going to be amazing.”
Kelly Madison, member of Illinois team “Cave People from Space,” said she enjoys participating in the competition and interacting with other snow sculptors from throughout the country.
“I see some familiar faces,” Madison said. “There’s not very many people you know who snow sculpt.”
Madison said this is the second time her team has participated in the national competition— the first time was in 2019 when the polar vortex hit the area.
“We either get a pandemic or a polar vortex,” she said.
Madison said she and her teammates have been planning their sculpture since October. She said they usually base their sculptures on puns or jokes.
The team created a sculpture called “The Like-ness Monster” for this year’s national competition— which was based on the Loch-ness monster.
Madison said she did not mind working in the cold weather to complete the sculpture.
“This weather is nice,” Madison said. “We’re kind of chomping away big chunks.”
Greg Moerner, member of Wisconsin team “Snow Cronies Too,” said he enjoys participating in the national snow sculpting competition along with the other sculpting teams.
Moerner said he has participated in the national snow sculpting competition since the mid-1990’s. He said he was a member of a team that took first place in 2007 that created a giraffe sculpture.
“It’s always a blast,” Moerner said. “We’re just all big kids at heart.”
Teammate James Malkowski agrees that snow sculptors enjoy their craft and visiting Lake Geneva to participate in the national competition.
“We all have this passion,” Malkowski said. “We’re not getting paid. It’s like a working vacation. Being sculptors, where else can you go and construct a 10-foot sculpture in a few days?”
Malkowski said he and his teammates usually spend several months planning their snow sculpture.
“Usually someone comes up with one idea, and we brainstorm,” Malkowski said. “Then we come up with a new and improved version, then we tweak it. We all then get on the same page, and we go at it.”
Moerner said he first became interested in snow sculpting in 1990 when he participated in a competition with his brother at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
“He gave me a chisel, and I was hooked,” Moerner said.
Malkowski said snow sculpting is fun, but it is not for everybody.
“You love it or you hate it,” Malkowski said. “It’s a lot of work.”