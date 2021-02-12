Sculptors trade in warm Florida weather for cold Wisconsin temperatures to create snowy artwork

Peck said the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is the first sculpting event the team has participated in, in about a year. He said several events have been cancelled during the past year because of the coronavirus.

“We’re thrilled to be here this year, because, basically, every event we normally would have done last year was cancelled,” Peck said. “It’s been almost a year since we’ve been able to do any kind of sculpting.”

For most teams, the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is not just about the competition, but the camaraderie with the other participants.

Joshua Jakubowski of Wisconsin team “Sculptora Borealis” said even though the goal of the competition is to win (which they did) the other teams often support each other.

“We all get together and have a good time,” Jakubowski said. “It’s a very friendly but heated competition. We’re very proud of whoever wins. It’s just an honor to be out here.”

Jakubowski said besides meeting the other sculptors, he also enjoys interacting with the spectators and talking to them about the process of making a snow sculpture.

“That’s part of the fun,” Jakubowski said. “That’s why we come out here— to talk to people.”