Searchers look for possible drowning victim in Lake Geneva

Emergency crews were searching Geneva Lake today for a possible drowning victim who vanished while swimming off a boat.

Tom Hausner, commander of Geneva Lake Law Enforcement, described the missing person as a 41-year-old man who was visiting Lake Geneva from northern Illinois.

The man was reported missing shortly after 5 p.m., and searchers were unable to find him before nightfall at about 9 p.m.

Hausner said crews would resume their search in the morning.

Hausner said the man was with family members on a rented boat when he and two others jumped into the lake for a swim about 300 yards from shore near the Stone Manor mansion. The two other people swam back to the boat, but the other man struggled and vanished into the water.

The lake was 14 feet deep at that spot.

Hausner said the family had no connection to the Stone Manor property.

