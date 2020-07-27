Searchers recover body of possible drowning victim in Lake Geneva

Emergency crews reported today that they have recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim who vanished in Geneva Lake while swimming off a boat.

Tom Hausner, commander of Geneva Lake Law Enforcement, described the deceased person as a 41-year-old man who was visiting Lake Geneva from northern Illinois.

The man was reported missing shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, and searchers were unable to find him before nightfall at about 9 p.m.

Crews resumed their search today and Geneva Lake Law Enforcement posted on Facebook just before 10 a.m. that the victim’s body had been found.

Hausner said the man was with family members on a rented boat when he and two others jumped into the lake for a swim about 300 yards from shore near the Stone Manor mansion. The two other people swam back to the boat, but the other man struggled and vanished into the water.

The lake was 14 feet deep at that spot.

Hausner said the family had no connection to the Stone Manor property.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.