Season ends for Lake Geneva area volleyball teams

Coach Chad Roehl talks to the Big Foot girls volleyball team during a timeout on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay all made it to regionals but ended their season in the first round of the playoffs.
STEPHANIE JONES,
Lake Geneva Regional News
The season ended in the first round of playoffs for all three area volleyball teams.
Badger girls played Janesville in the first round of regionals on Oct. 21 and lost 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11.
Big Foot girls played Whitewater and lost 25-21, 26-24, 25-20.
Williams Bay played Dominican and lost 25-13, 25-8, 25-15.
18 photos from Big Foot High School's homecoming parade
Homecoming 2021
The Big Foot High School marching band kicked off Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1. For coverage of the homecoming game see Sports C1 and for more photos of the parade see page B4. The Lake Geneva Badgers and the Williams Bay homecoming celebrations are both Friday, Oct. 15.
Karena Tse
Dan Dowden
Grand Marshal Dan Dowden waves to excited onlookers during Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Big Foot Wolves cheerleading
Big Foot Wolves cheerleaders soak up the sun during Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Big Foot Wolves football
Big Foot Wolves football players get ready to toss candy during Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer
RIGHT: A Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer player smiles for the camera during Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Reek School band
The Reek School band marches through Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Candy
Big Foot High School students toss candy to the crowd during Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
United We Stand
Members of Big Foot High School's "United We Stand" send a message at Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
BFWB Tennis
Members of the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team enjoy Big Foot's Homecoming Parade from atop their float on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Senior reps
Senior reps Alex Schmitz and Lydia Larson smile for the camera during Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Big Foot volleyball
BELOW LEFT: Members of the Big Foot volleyball team greet the crowd during Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Walworth Middle School
Walworth Middle School band members march down Kenosha Street during Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
FCCLA
Members Big Foot High School's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) enjoy the homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
More senior reps
Senior reps Lexi Swaney and Oliver Vail enjoy Big Foot High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Equestrian team
The Big Foot High School equestrian team trots through the homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Equestrian team 2
A furry friend helps the Big Foot High School equestrian team greet the crowd during the homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Candy
Kids go for candy during Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
King and queen
BELOW RIGHT: Homecoming royalty Billy Ziganto and Morgan Reto wave to the crowd during Big Foot High School’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 1.
Karena Tse
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.