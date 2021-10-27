 Skip to main content
Season ends for Lake Geneva area volleyball teams

Coach Chad Roehl talks to the Big Foot girls volleyball team during a timeout on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay all made it to regionals but ended their season in the first round of the playoffs.

 STEPHANIE JONES,

The season ended in the first round of playoffs for all three area volleyball teams.

Badger girls played Janesville in the first round of regionals on Oct. 21 and lost 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11.

Big Foot girls played Whitewater and lost 25-21, 26-24, 25-20.

Williams Bay played Dominican and lost 25-13, 25-8, 25-15.

