Second Downtown Lake Geneva Sterling Works store now open, vendor opted for second storefront instead of Riviera

A second Sterling Works jewelry store is now open on Broad Street after the owner decided to open a second year-round storefront instead of leasing space this year in the Riviera.
The new jewelry store opened Saturday, April 3, at 124 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva. The other Sterling Works store is located at 227 Broad St. and has been in business for about six years.
The new store features handcrafted jewelry similar to what is offered at the other location but will be produced by different artists.
"All of our items are one of a kind," said store owner William Briggs. "What you will find in this store is not the same as what you will find in that store and vice versa. They're individual pieces of art. If you want something unique-- a one-of-a-kind statement piece-- then check us out."
Briggs said he feels the 124 Broad St. storefront is an ideal site for a second location because it is near the Riviera, lakefront area, several restaurants, tourist attractions and other well-known stores in Lake Geneva.
"For the most part, we're not a destination. We're an impulse buy," Briggs said. "We rely heavily on foot traffic, so I think it's going to do really well for us and I'm really excited about it."
Briggs said he feels he will not have a problem maintaining both locations.
"We're going to keep both locations open year-around unless we have a second pandemic," Briggs said. "I don't know if I should be laughing or crying when I say that."
Briggs is not new to operating two locations at once. He previously operated a second Sterling Works store in the lower level of the Riviera for about five years.
He decided to no longer lease a vendor space at the Riviera because the rent was about $26,000 a year to operate the store for about five months, and the lease agreements were for one year.
He said he is paying less rent at the 124 Broad St. location, and he can operate the second store throughout the year.
"They really wanted me to stay, but the honest truth is it's hard to make a significant investment when you have a one-year commitment on a lease," Briggs said. "Most commercial leases are for five or 10 years."
However, Briggs has not ruled out the possibility of leasing space at the Riviera again in the future.
"Maybe after a couple of years when the dust settles down at the Riviera, we'll look into going back," he said.
Briggs said he became interested in the jewelry industry about 30 years ago after his sister-in-law started to sell jewelry in Thailand.
"The first year she did it, she made more money than my brother who was a lawyer," Briggs said. "So he called me and said, 'Bill, this is something we have to do.' So we were both miserable and unhappy and decided to quit our jobs and open jewelry stores. That's all she wrote 30 years ago."
The two stores are currently open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans for extended later hours at the new store during the busy summer days and during special Downtown events.