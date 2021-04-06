Second Downtown Lake Geneva Sterling Works store now open, vendor opted for second storefront instead of Riviera

"We're going to keep both locations open year-around unless we have a second pandemic," Briggs said. "I don't know if I should be laughing or crying when I say that."

Briggs is not new to operating two locations at once. He previously operated a second Sterling Works store in the lower level of the Riviera for about five years.

He decided to no longer lease a vendor space at the Riviera because the rent was about $26,000 a year to operate the store for about five months, and the lease agreements were for one year.

He said he is paying less rent at the 124 Broad St. location, and he can operate the second store throughout the year.

"They really wanted me to stay, but the honest truth is it's hard to make a significant investment when you have a one-year commitment on a lease," Briggs said. "Most commercial leases are for five or 10 years."

However, Briggs has not ruled out the possibility of leasing space at the Riviera again in the future.

"Maybe after a couple of years when the dust settles down at the Riviera, we'll look into going back," he said.

Briggs said he became interested in the jewelry industry about 30 years ago after his sister-in-law started to sell jewelry in Thailand.