Second drive-thru lane approved for Lake Geneva Culver's

Picking up a drive-thru order at the Lake Geneva Culver’s restaurant could be a little less stressful in the future.

Lake Geneva City Council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit, Dec. 28, to allow Culver’s representatives to install a second drive-thru lane at the 151 Wells St. restaurant.

Members of the plan commission unanimously recommended the permit, Dec. 20.

The second drive-thru lane is to improve traffic flow at the Culver’s restaurant and to accommodate more customers. The restaurant’s drive-thru lane will be reconfigured from having one drive-thru order position in one lane to two drive-thru order positions in two lanes.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower questioned whether company officials considered removing some parking stalls on the southeast side of the lot located near the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA parking lot and converting those parking spaces into a drive-around area, because vehicles pulling in and out of those spaces cause traffic back-ups onto Wells Street.

Flower said several Culver’s customers park in the YMCA’s parking lot to avoid the traffic congestion.

“If any of you guys go to Culver’s, especially after a ballgame from the school, you will know what I’m talking about,” Flower said. “It’s always backed up onto Wells Street.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said the purpose of the project is to install a second drive-thru lane, not to reconfigure the parking lot. He said adding the second drive-thru lane will help improve traffic flow near the restaurant.

“I think the discussion was the fact that right now they got one lane, and that’s what creates the problem,” Draper said. “Now you will have two lanes, and you still got the same flow coming out. So I think the thought was this is an improvement over what they have now.”

Emily Bublitz of McCon Building Corporation, representing Culver’s, said second drive-thru lanes have been installed at other Culver’s restaurants, and they have helped to reduce traffic congestion.

“What we’ve found across the Culver’s system is that the additional drive-thru lane does improve the flow and function of the whole parking lot, regardless of the shape and size of the parking lot,” Bublitz said. “It allows vehicles to move through more efficiently through that drive-thru for its queuing system.”

Bublitz said one parking space will be eliminated to accommodate the second drive-thru lane. She said company officials examined the parking lot carefully before presenting plans for a second drive-thru area.

“We evaluated every side of the building to make sure we were optimizing the flow and function with the site,” Bublitz said.

The city council approved a second drive-thru lane for the McDonald’s restaurant located at 104 Wells St., across the street from Culver’s, in June.

